Transcript for Hospital discovers more than $90K in unclaimed funds, pays it forward

All right, it is time for "Gma's" show me the money and we're helping people find money they didn't even know they lost. On Thursday gio Benitez helped reunite baseball fans in caught with more than $9,000 so, gio, tell us where you are now. Oh, Amy, what a great morning we are children's hospital of Philadelphia. Their karabots center. We'll keep the suspense. Tell us about unclaimed money. How does this end up missing. In the last year alone we gathered more than 400 million in unclaimed funds owed to businesses and individuals and in the hospital's case it went missing for reasons we see every day. It was mailed to the wrong address on sent to a bank. It oftens so happen, one in ten pennsylvanians has unclaimed property with the treasury. As simple as a wrong address. Unbelievable, Amy, you have a little bit more on this secret so let's take it over. We have a big surprise coming up, gio, the hospital knows it's getting some money but they're going to surprise some folks in philly as well because they're earmarking all that for a very special cause and gio is going to let you in on the secret first so take a look. Reporter: As students from W.C. Longstreet elementary file in -- You are here to have a life-changing experience. When I heard we were going to an assembly I got excited. Reporter: They realized it is no ordinary assembly. This 3D movie called "Free2b" is at the forefront of teaching how to stop bullying before it starts. There's nothing like it that blends best practice science with the latest in technology to engage children where they're at. Reporter: It's the centerpiece of the children's hospital of philelphia's violence prevention initiative giving students the power to change the conversation. I would stand up to the bully and tell him to stop. Reporter: The program that's already making a difference has the potential to do even more. The students are seen, they are the ones that can create a safe environment. By being leaders. If I found out there was more funding for this program, I would be ecstatic. I would shout it from the rooftop. Here we go. So let's shout from the rooftop right now. Here we have all the students and staff from that particular program. That amazing program. Madeline bell is the CEO of the hospital here and we've got that big surprise. You're about to give all of that money, all of it to that program. So why don't we turn it over to the kids. Kids, why don't you show us how much money we're talking about? Flip those cards. More than $91,000. Unbelievable. More than $91,000. Look how excited they are. Madeline, why did you decide to do this? Well, children's hospital works on this every day so decided to put this money towards our violence prevention initiative supporting our schools in Philadelphia. Unbelievable. Such an important program. We see what it means to all these kids and the teachers. Principal. Yeah, this is awesome. This is great. We can't wait. You're excited. You weren't expecting that much money. Rat all. Not at all. We got the state treasurer here. You weren't expecting anything. No, not even a little bit. They gave it all. Here's the check, more than $91,000. Wow. Amazing. This was all lost. You had no idea. Did you even know where it came from. No, it's like having a lottery ticket and not knowing it. Now we have it so $91,000. Thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.