Transcript for Take a look at some hot new toys

??? In today's joup load, we're giving you a sneak peek at the toy your kids are going to be craving all the way to the holidays. They haven't hit the stores yet. What better person to show us around than a youngster. I'm the president of play for toys "R" us. Let me take you on an adventure. I get to test all these new toys. ??? the hot wheels were really fun because they represent waelly fast. Oh, sweet. Who was the red car? You were. You're the winner. Reporter: It was like an obstacle course. I liked them because I like Batman. My favorite thing had to be the hatchimals. This year, we're brucing glitter hatchimals. Do you want to hatch one with me E. Reporter: I've had so much fun at toy fair. I can't wait until the next one. Thank you, Ariana. She's adorable. Joining us now is Richard Barry, the global chief merchandising officer from toys R us. What do you think will be the big sellers? We have a great collection. This is teach N tag movi. It gets kids up and going. If you're a mom, they teach quaet qualities for your kids. Now listen and follow instructions. This is going to be a big favorite. This is like another parent in the house. Here's a nice Lego set. Love legos. 1600 pieces. Arkham asylum. 12 minifigures. It's exclusive to toys "R" us. What about these guys? We saw the hatchimals were popular. They're 2.0. They're hatchimals collectibles. These eggs will be hatching in spring. You'll be able to collect over 70 of them. You need to know where the hatchimals come from, the garden, the farm. There will be super, super collectible rare ones like the cloud cove. You said 70? 70 different one zblps how do you decide how to stock your store? Every toy is special to every child. We think about core play patterns. Collectibility. Building. Or great innovation. Are you going to bequeath this -- can I have this? All you have to do is wear that purple heart son the front, rub it with your thumb. And let it go until it's red. Once it's red, you can crack it open. Richard Barry, thank you very much.

