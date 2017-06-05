Transcript for House members could face backlash in their home districts after health care vote

President trump waking up at his golf club in bedminster, new Jersey, bask in the glow of his party's victory on health care. The pushbacks have begun. Members of congress return to hair home districts where we're expecting a bunch of town hall meetings starting today. We've seen protest, voters angry in particular because of threats to coverage for people with pre-existing conditions that concern all over Twitter where the #iamapre-existingcondition. The bill to repeal even replace Obamacare has a long road ahead of it. Republicans promising to do their own thing signaling they may start from scratch. Matt dowd is standing by with analysis. We'll start with ABC's David Wright with the president in bedminster. Good morning to you, David. Reporter: Good morning, Paula. Good morning, Dan. You know, Republicans are celebrating victory still over the passage of this house health care bill, but a lot of them are returning home to their districts to find the storm clouds gathering. More than a few constituents have more than a few questions and concerns. Backlash. Reporter: Even before the senate has taken up the bill the house just passed. Angry constituents are giving Republican lawmakers an earful. Kansas City, demonstrators lay right outside congressman Kevin Yoder's office, a mock cemetery. Here in New Jersey, where friehli friehlingh friehli friehlinghousen changed had is vote. President trump pushes back in his weekly address. It will be great health care and your premiums will come down and your dedushthables will come down so you'll have better health care at a lower cost. And now I'm calling on the senate to take action. Reporter: Trump finds himself defending not just the GOP's health bill but also his praise for Australia's single payer health system. You have better health care than we do. Thank you, Mr. President, we'll quote you on the floor of the senate. Reporter: Trump tweeted of course the Australians have better health care than we do. Everybody does. Obamacare is dead but our health care will soon be great. Trump is taking the win. Repealing and replacing Obamacare will be a big, big win for the American people. Reporter: Now, the health care debate is far from over. The senate expected to make some big changes if it even passes the health care bill at all. The president meanwhile, at his country club here in bedminster and he's talking about how he's saving the taxpayers money by not staying in New York City. Dan, Paula. Yeah, that seems to be a hot topic. We'll get to that in a second. David, thank you for your reports from bedminster. Our political ringer, ABC news consultant Matt dowd. I call him Matty ice because you're clutch on and off the field. There's no telling why you call me that. Just embrace it. A window into the mind of Paula Faris. There you go. Don't try to go there, you G guys. Dangerous territory. The senate is expected to rip this bill up. How do you see this all going down. They're going to chew through it faster than the horses at the Kentucky derby in the stables in grain and hay. I expect this to take a long period of time. I think the senate isn't even going to look at their bill first. I think they'll go off on their own and the two will be substantially different then a conference committee so no telling when that is going to get settled. I think the senate unlike the house is going to take their time on this. Democrats crowing about the political price they believe the Republicans will pay for this bill. Are they right about that? I think they're wrong about crowing because it's always bad to crow in the middle of the first quarter when you actually don't even have an election and the things you don't even face and I think the Democrats were already positioned well in this midterm election to pick up a lot of seats especially in the house and I think this bill is going to help them. Every time this kind of thing has been passed the party that passed ittiv suffers in the election. Let's talk about a victory for trump. The president is touting the latest job numbers, the lowest unemployment in over a decade. Wage growth. How good is this? It's good news for the country and good news for him and the administration though he has to string together a lot of these in a row for people to feel like they have real impact. Keep in mind the unmro I is low and it's lower than it's been in ten years as you say. The people still feel like the country is off on the wrong track. Two-thirds of the country are still not satisfied where it is. And candidate president trump raised numbers Abo-- or questions about the numbers anyway. Lowering his handicap. Going to his own properties and Democrats have been hitting him about that as he wakes up in bedminster and say she's repeated trips to his own homes are costing taxpayers money and also promoting his properties. Is this a resonance issue. I'm offended when people won't stay in my house. I don't know why he won't Tay in the American people's house. It's kind of a nice place to be. These things only matter if the country begins to turn badly. If the economy falls and there is an international problem that the country blames him for, the people will use that to fault him. If the economy continues to grow and seems to handle things internationally well, then I don't think it fundamentally will matter but it will turn on whether or not the country is doing well. If it's not as I say they'll begin to point out things like that. They did it for president bush. The country didn't care whether or not he went to Crawford all the time. They cared as soon as Iraq turned against him and the economy turned baaed. Good point. Matty ice, thank you very much. Appreciate it. It is going to stick. It's going to stick, sorry,

