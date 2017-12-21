Transcript for Houston baby found safe after mother's killing

Now to breaking news just in, that baby who was kidnapped taken from her home has now been found. ABC's Marcus Moore is in Houston with the latest developments on this story. Marcus, what a relief. Reporter: What a relief, Amy. This is the news that people here in Houston and across the country have been hoping for. Just moments ago the Houston lice department announcing that they have found 6-week-old shamali flores in an apartment complex in southeast Houston and she appears to be unharmed taken to the hospital as a precaution at the center of a massive search when her mother was found stabbed to death in their Houston apartment. An amber alert followed with this girl's picture and the police urging the public to help them find clues where she might be and the FBI joining in. We know they used bloodhounds and canvassed that enneighborhood for any trace of that little girl. And they were telling about the suspect possibly being a woman, perhaps someone who may have lost a child and kidnapped this baby girl but this morning we're just getting this news they have found shamali at that apartment plex, but, Amy, still a mystery this morning as to who killed her mother and why. Yeah, I meaning it's such a tragic story, obviously everyone is so relieved this baby has been found and truly this was just good police work. That's how they found this baby with bloodhounds and lots of questions? Reporter: Yeah, and, Amy, we don't know exactly how they tracked her down but put out that message to the public and in her neighborhood where there are a lot of immigrants they told them their immigration status would not matter. They just want information on where this little girl might be. Thank goodness they found her. Good work. Back to weather and the

