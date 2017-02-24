Transcript for Hugh Jackman on Oscars, last movie as Wolverine

fantastic audience this morning on this star-studded Friday. You guys look amazing, by the way. Lara and robin on the red carpet. We'll hear from them in a moment but right now Hugh Jackman, you're here, man helping us kick off Oscar weekend. We're grateful for that and you and I just had a brief moment to talk about your movie "Logan" and I'm done talking about it. I want to watch a clip. So, everybody, check this out. I need the girl. What girl? I know you went to the motel. There was no girl there. It was just a woman. So, you saw Gabrielle but you didn't call me. See, you're not the only one. Not going to end well. You know how to bill the suspense. "Logan" hits theaters March 3rd and, wow, that's all I can say. You had to grow a beard too. I do but deb is kind of happy. I can understand that. But now we'll talk about the oscars which are two days away. Like you said you hosted the show and what do you think Jimmy Kimmel is going through right now? What's going through his mind? Right now he's probably quite relaxed because he will know what his show is and now you go into this thing of camera rehearsals and today is Friday so he'll be at the stage today. So it's his first run-through on the stage age finally hitting him and that guy is a pro. I love Jimmy and I think he's going to be so exciting. It's a moment he'll never forget. My goal was to have the time of my life whether it worked or not -- You had quite an elaborate number. What was the thing you were most worried about or nervous about before going on any. The elaborate number. And the billion people watching live. We have a clip of how you did. Let's take a look. ??? Because I am Hugh Jackman ??? ??? and I've waited so long ??? ??? and no one can stop my confession or silence my song ??? That was the best. Dan and rob, the recession was on, sort of great recession so let's do the budget oscars and came up with this idea. That was it. But go ahead. Your movie right now, so what are you getting when you're out there? What kind of reaction have you been getting? For the movie? Really, really strong. I think we tried to make something that didn't feel like a comic book movie but a love letter to the fans but a movie that people have never ever seen a comic book movie would go to and people I think are surprised by it and it's been really gratifying and thankfully even though this is my last one people are like, no. It really is your last one. Took a little souvenir away? Oh, many. On the very first "X-men" had a garbage back with the x-men suit and said you should keep this and I said there's ten of them. He said, nine are gone. Take this one. Like Tom Brady's Jersey. The reason -- one of the reasons our good friend Jerry seinfeld having dinner after his birthday and asking him about finishing the series. He said it's important to know when to go. Not finishing on top but as a creative person, if you tap yourself out and you've gone too long it's almost impossible to kind of keep going. You feel like you've left it all -- Yeah, every frame of this film I put everything into and I owe it to the fans. I'm so grateful to the fans and this is my love letter to them. You watch the film and you did put everything. You and Patrick Stewart -- everybody put everything into the film. It is a great film and you've done this nine times and played this character nine types. I hear you're a great theater performer and when you got this role your wife wasn't too excited that you took this role of wolverine. It was a worldwide search going out. I was a guy in London doing a musical "Oklahoma" three pages came through and reading the scene with her so she's looking at it going wolverine senses dangers, and snikt. Claws come out of her hands. She goes, literally threw the pages on the ground. I said I'm going to give it a go. She says you're on your own. The only time I might add she's ever been wrong ever. Ever. She's watching too. I really shouldn't have told that story, baby. Sorry. You made it great and we're happy you decided to give this "Logan" something -- How long did you play football for. 15. You know what it's like. I knew I could have gone on a few more. Enough is enough. I wanted to leave with people wanting more. Very important. Very important. You know what's annoying, you're one of the few who leave -- like now I don't know on that wolverine diet. I'm just going to eat. But you're in better shape. This is very annoying for me. Enjoy it. You know, speaking of eating, looks like -- I don't know if that's candy or chocolate. Speaking of eating, let's go back to robin and Lara, what you got going on there? Thank you, everyone. It's wonderful to see Hugh looking so well, dapper as always and one of our favorites at "Good morning America." Yep. But we are here on the red carpet joust outside the Dolby theatre. Hugh knows that very well. But the oscars with a chef, Wolfgang puck dishing out for the party, the governors ball. Good morning. Hey, wolfie. Hello. Mwah. I know, hungry audience. I know. We brought them a lot of food. They'll get our oscars to taste everything in we could not have a pre-oscar show without you. You have been doing this for 23 years. I know. You were in high school I did the Oscar already. What's the theme tore this year. You know it's always about the oscars, so to always make tradition things like Barbra streisand loves the chicken. Viola Davis loves the short ribs and vegan things even, some vegan pasta and then we sauteed it with spinach and mushrooms and some wonderful distilled -- you get all the flavor. After you eat dinner you get the dessert. Have an amazing chocolate -- you can have chocolate souffle like tiramisu. I'll be Willy wonka. You are the only person allowed to make your golden Oscar statues. They're so stingy they don't want -- As soon as the oscars are over, they take them away. Only give them to you. They don't want them. Only make the mold. What is so special and what is this gold coating? This is 24 karat gold and look at that. You can eat it. I look forward to that every year. Never gets old. Pretty good for breakfast. You have so many wonderful people who help you. I know. We have Eric there and Justin and -- Thank you, chef Eric -- All up early in the morning and finish at 2:00 in the morning. You have that on Sunday. So many with you. 1600 people. I have 300 chefs in the kitchen and 600 waiters in the dining room and we'll save a lot for you too. We will be there, governors ball. While you're doing that and getting prepared for the after-party, we have a wonderful audience is here with us and one person is going to win two tickets to be on this red carpet. Oh. Are you ready? Wow. Yes, who is it going to be. Come on out, fonzie. We'll pick a number out of this bowl. Dig around. Dig around. Mix it up. The number is -- 2rs. The number is -- 2. All right. Come on out here. You're going to the oscars. Do you know who you'll bring with you? Probably Emma. Yay. Wonderful. Anybody you'd like to thank? My parents. Hi, guys. We have to tell you all the leftover food from the governors ball will be given to the charity chefs to end hunger and Wolfgang sent a special treat to New York for you guys, as well. So, enjoy. Everybody is going to taste. Thank you. Thanks so much. Congratulations. Thank you. Here it comes. There they are. Yes. Guy, thank you to Wolfgang puck. There we go. You know, got to say thanks to Wolfgang puck and surprises in L.A. And in New York you are sitting here looking so dapper, you have a little surprise for the audience. Yes, I do. I would love to invite the audience to see a special screening of "Logan."

