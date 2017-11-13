Hundreds dead in earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

At least 328 people were killed and over 2,500 injured in Iran in a powerful earthquake that struck the Iran-Iraq border region Sunday, Iran's state-run news agency reports.
0:58 | 11/13/17

Hundreds dead in earthquake near Iran-Iraq border

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

