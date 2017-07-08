Transcript for Idina Menzel blown away by 11-year-old boy's show-stopping 'Let It Go' performance

We've got a little music Monday story for everybody out there right out of the heart of Texas, high home state, when broad way powerhouse idina Menzel invited Luke to sing with her on stage. Well, he stole the show. You got to hear this kid sing. Take a look. ??? Let it go let it go ??? ??? can't hold it back anymore ??? ??? let it go let it go ??? ??? turn away and slam the door ??? Now, that right there is an 11-year-old kid under pressure, the only boy who volunteered to do it and he crushed it. Now, if you thought that was amazing, idina told the audience, quiet down so that he can really sing this song. We got it with a little less applause in the background. Watch this. ??? Let it go let it go ??? ??? and turn away and slam the door ??? ??? here I stand and here I stay ??? ??? let the storm go on the cold never bothered me anyway ??? Oh, man. Oh, wow. Okay. More than 8 million people and counting have watched that video. "Despacito" better watch out. That's not the last we have heard of him. And "Frozen" is coming to Broadway in 2018. We pay have a new star in the making right there. You know how you always hear telling your kids singing "Let it go." Please stop. No, not him. Sing it, son. He was awesome. Congratulations to Luke. It was great how she had everybody quiet. She knew what she had right there. Sure did. Got another story. Remember last week when Amy told us that nasa is looking for a planetary protection officer, it's a real job. Keep a watch out for alien, think about what to do about it. Well, this morning we have a candidate, his name is jack Davis. He liked the sound of the job and decided to apply. Signed jack Davis, guardian of the galaxy. His dad posted that on Facebook and it went viral so we'll talk to jack and his dad Bryan. Good to see you this morning. You too. So, jack -- Good morning. In that introduction I left out the most important qualification. You said your sister thinks you're an alien. Why? She does. Why? Why? She thinks I'm on Earth because I'm only alien reason. It's mostly because she's your older sister. Well, jack, how did you find out about this job at nasa? How did you hear about it? One morning I was about to go to camp and then my dad said to the Amazon echo what's up? And she said, there's a new nasa job, planetary protection officer, sounds like something out of "Men in black"? That was enough -- it does. Was that enough to make you apply? You said, that's the job for me immediately? Yes. We checked it online right away and jack was all over it. Brian, how have you been about the reaction of the letter that -- of your son that you posted online? Totally, totally taken by surprise. I figured my friends would enjoy it and get a laugh and we had no idea that it would be everywhere within hours, I mean, we were sort of shocked. So, jack -- A little overwhelmed. What would you do if you came face-to-face with an alien? Ooh. What would you do? What would you do? Laughter, lightsaber? Blaster. Well, jack, we got to say thank you for joining us this morning. Unfortunately you didn't get the job, but you know what, after you're done with school maybe it will be up again and you can reapply when you're done with school. How about that? Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.