and to the outside. The inspiring chef overcoming serious setbacks featured in "Charged: The Eduardo Garcia story." I'm the executive producer and I had a chance to sit down and talk with him. For Eduardo Garcia, life was sweet. At 30 years old his culinary career was thriving. He was starting his own food company and making plans for a cooking show. But in October of 2011 while hiking in Montana, life took an unexpected turn for Garcia when he stumbled upon a bear carcass. Had a knife and pulled it out and put it in my left hand to just try to take a claw off and maybe make a neck last or key chain. You were electrocuted. That's right. The bear had been lying on a live power source. Shocking Garcia with 2400 volts of electricity. I remember the sound, I remember the heat, I remember the sensation. Reporter: Now his incredible story of survival is being told in the new documentary "Charged: The Eduardo Garcia story." One of the doctors said you were a dead man with a heartbeat. Yeah. I lost my left hand. I had an amputated hand at my forearm and nine exit wounds, four ribs removed. 21 surgeries in total. And you love to cook. Yeah. But when they told you we have to take your left arm, your left hand, you won't have it anymore did you think that was in jeopardy. Man, I -- I -- I put everything I had into envisi envisioning that I'd keep my hand. Reporter: But doctors weren't able to save his hand and would have a prosthetic hook but first there would be another blow. You found out you have cancer. Yeah, the blessing in disguise as we kind of -- How is that a blessing in disguise. I didn't know I had cancer in my body. And so through my surgery through one of my exit wounds a tissue sample came back from the lab positive for testicular cancer. Had I not had this injury I would not have realized I had cancer in my body until it was at fourth stage in my brain or worse. Reporter: Months of chemotherapy would follow with years of rehabilitation and recovering from his accident. Now 36 chef Garcia says he chooses to see each day as a gift. The name of the film is "Charged." Right. What does it mean? To approach everything with just the kicking and screaming and with your heart wide open. It means just embrace the world we have because the interaction that may challenge you right now could be the last one we get so make it count. If you want to be charged up make sure you watch "Charged." It's out now on iTunes and

