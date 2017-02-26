Transcript for Independent Spirit Awards highlights

The road to the oscars passed straight threw the indie spirit awards. Many times, they're a predictor of who will win the Oscar. Chris Connelly has more for us. Hi, Chris. Reporter: Hi, guys. The film independent spirit awards are Oscar's hipster cousin. Kind of an obscure word. With films like "La la land" and others, one film was feeling the love. I'm here. I'm a free spirit. Reporter: It's chilly out here. Did you not see me cry on the red carpet. Reporter: The film independent spirit awards. It's exciting to be acknowledged among these incredibly talented people. Reporter: Never so much "Moonlight" in the middle of the day. Moonlight. Reporter: A luminous coming of age drama winning six awards. Including best feature and best director. It was a movie made for $1.5 million. I only say that because there was no director in me that could have made this manifest itself without the cast and crew. Every time you step on to platform and you see people you respect show respect and love back towards you, it's -- it's overwhelming. Reporter: Hosts John mull lainny and Nick Cole setting the tone. These films are, to quote the president, sat, exclamation point. Casey Affleck, from the outskirts of Boston living in the shadow of his older brother. What a reach. Reporter: He won best male lead for "Manchester by the sea." I'm not said and morose. New cinema is always independent. Reporter: Outside, the nominees took the opportunity to pose for Paparazzi, show their fans some love. And mingle a bit. Molly Shannon who won for her work as a cancer patient in other people. I want to dedicate this award to all the moms who would go to the end of the Earth for their families. I really, truly, in this moment, feel like a "Superstar." Reporter: O.J., made in America, winning best documentary. An amazing year for independent film, guys. Certainly. That's so true. The oscars have been criticized in the past for the lack of diversity when it came to nominees. This year, they're making history. Three of the best pictures chronicling the African-American experience. And not a bad chance that three acting categories might go to people of color. We're along ways away from the oscars so white days, at least in in year. I say a big bravo to that. This has been great year at the movies. I'm a massive "Moonlight" fan. Do you think "La la land" is going to win? I think there are a lot of potential rivals. We'll all be waiting to see what is going to happen. There could be upset ace long the way. If you were going to bet, you would bet on "La la land." I still can't get over dances with wolves beating goodfellas back in 1991. Gotta move on. 25 years ago, gotta turn the page. The heist is over. This is a discussion I have had with my wife many times before. Chris Connelly, always amazing to have you covering the oscars for us. Thank you so much.

