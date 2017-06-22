Injured Capitol Police officer throws out first pitch

Officer Crystal Griner, who was injured during the shooting at a baseball practice with Republican members of Congress, threw out the first pitch at the Congressional Woman's Softball Game.
0:38 | 06/22/17

