Transcript for Inside the breakup boot camp that helps people move on after heartbreak

Now to our dating series and a new way to get over heartbreak after a breakup. Boot camp. Boot camp? Could ite a weekend getaway be exactly what you need to heal your mind and heart, linsey. You're happily married. Why are you doing this. My old day, I can remember when. You're familiar with the saying 'tis better to have loved and lost than loved at all. That might be a tough sell for those in the thick of agonizing over a bad breakup but happens to the best of us and Amy Chan says we have it all wrong. That the answer is not to stop eating or gorge ourselves on ice cream or binge listen to love songs while we wallow in self-hit. That's okay. Breathe. She says it's about escaping into nature with therapists on hand and rewiring old patterns. From "Sex and the city's" romantically challenged Carrie Bradshaw. Burger broke up to me on a post-it. Reporter: To the spirited briments Jones finding love and picking up the pieces can be difficult. Ask this woman. She was in an on again, off again relationship for seven years but now five years later she was still reeling from the breakup and hadn't found a way to move on. I find myself still having, you know, painful moments that I wish I could deal with better and I haven't found love. Reporter: That is until she met Amy Chan. A relationship columnist sometimes called the scientific Carrie Bradshaw. The mastermind behind the renewed breakup boot camp that can cost more than $1700 and promise to help the heartbroken heal and to make room for love again. So they say necessity is the mother of all invention, right? Is that what happened here? I was dating someone I thought was going to spend the rest of my life with and when that relationship ended, I completely fell apart. I realized that there's something that people need when they're going through this really excruciating time in their life. Reporter: Puneet signed up for the reboot. It takes place at this picturesque farm in upstate new York where she was asked to disconnect from her digital devices and take part in therapy session, yoga, meditation and Al paka petting. She says the experience was eye opening and filled her with renewed hope of moving forward. Learning to let go of her fear and feel free. I think I'm definitely open and ready to find love. I have that confidence so I'm definitely going to pick a different type of love and a love that I deserve. And Chan says there are ways to integrate the boot camp process at home. First make sure you're eating healthy and surround yourself with people who can help you mourn and get enough exercise to get the enfofshgens flowing and don't blame yourself. Use the breakup as a growth opportunity and she says oftentimes we are to blame because we keep choosing the same qualities, the bad qualities and we think that's what we want. Sometimes what you want and what you need don't always align. Okay. You're good. Don't have to worry about it anymore? How long have you been married now. Five years in March. Ah. Those days are over. Came back to. We're both saying, breakups, ah. They're the worst and you wake up and say, I just can't wait till I'm not thinking about them. I've dated some doozies. We can exchange notes.

