Transcript for Inside the off-field life of Tom Brady as he heads to the Super Bowl LII

We turn to a new look at life behind the scenes with patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Where are the patriots fans here? All right. Exclusive look the his documentary series. Good morning, Diane. Good morning. So far we've seen how hard he trains, his fun relationship with his teammates but now we're getting a closer look at his family life. At one point he says even during football it's not as if life stops and sometimes it seems like neither does Tom Brady. It's Tom Brady like we've never seen him before. If you're going to compete against me you better be willing to give up your life because I'm giving up mine. Reporter: The five-time super bowl winning quarterback is giving fans a glimpse in "Tom vs. Time" showing how he tackles life on and off the field. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of intention. Reporter: In these clips his wife, Gisele bundchen, opens up about balancing family time with the busy football season. He puts a lot in that and then everything else can fall out of balance because of it. When he's on the field, she steps in. I really take on 100%. You know, I take the kids to school. You know so that I become a lot more present although I feel like most women are the ones who are motion present. Sorry to say that. Reporter: The docu-series shows an intimate moment between Brady and his son. I study their techniques and learn an when I get out there. What if they see your techniques. Reporter: It seems to pay off. Every week you have to change them so you have to have a lot of techniques. That's why you have to work really hard. Good that you have a whole team. Reporter: Earlier episodes show Brady interacng with fans, training and even working out alongside Gisele while keeping his eye on the prize. I don't need exterior motivations. The ones that I have inside of me are enough. Wow and new episode of "Tom vs. Time" airs tomorrow on Facebook. Watch and then on Sunday, of course, he's going for his sixth super bowl ring. He is playing in his mom's home state, so he says he plans to have many Minnesota family members in the stands. We're so happy his mom is doing better. Wonderful to see. All right, patriots fans.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.