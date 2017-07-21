-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson's lawyer misplaces letter during hearing
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson granted parole in robbery case
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson describes himself as a 'good soldier' and 'giving guy'
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson speaks out about Vegas robbery to parole board
-
Now Playing: Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will stay in his job
-
Now Playing: OJ Simpson robbery attempt victim reacts to parole
-
Now Playing: Inside the OJ Simpson parole hearing
-
Now Playing: Heat wave spreads across the country
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Michael Phelps races a great white shark in a new documentary
-
Now Playing: Jada Pinkett Smith on her bond with 'Girls Trip' co-star Queen Latifah
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on summer fashion must-haves
-
Now Playing: Charlize Theron on playing an empowered female protagonist: 'I had to work my booty off'
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps opens up about racing a shark
-
Now Playing: UK cracks down on ads featuring gender stereotypes
-
Now Playing: Prince William, Princess Kate to compete in rowing race in Germany
-
Now Playing: Scientists reverse brain damage in a toddler
-
Now Playing: Michael Phelps on his race against a great white shark
-
Now Playing: Madonna wins court victory in fight against auction of personal items
-
Now Playing: Goldman family speaks out before OJ Simpson parole hearing
-
Now Playing: What to watch at OJ Simpson's parole hearing