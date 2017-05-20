Inside Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews

More
Middleton's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served in her bridal party.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Inside Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47529911,"title":"Inside Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews","duration":"3:00","description":"Middleton's nephew and niece, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, served in her bridal party. ","url":"/GMA/video/inside-pippa-middletons-wedding-james-matthews-47529911","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.