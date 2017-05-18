Transcript for Inside Robert Mueller's role as special counsel

Okay, Pierre Thomas, thanks very much. We bring in Dan Abrams, special counsel. Tell us more about the power he has in that role. He has basically 60 days now to create a team and a budget. He's going to have his own investigators, his own lawyers, his own independent crew to look into this and then the question is does he believe there's enough evidence to bring -- to try to seek indictments in front of a grand jury. If he does he would then go to the grand jury, try to get those indictments and people could get indicted. The issue that people need to remember, though, is in the end, he still reports to the attorney general. Now, when I say reports to means not in the day-to-daikon text of his investigation but in the end the attorney general can fire him. And in the end the attorney general could decide they don't want to accept his recommendations and effectively overrule him. That doesn't mean that he reports to the attorney general. It's going to be independent. But unlike previous independent counsel laws, this special counsel in the end has to do whatever the attorney general says in the final decision. And he will also be investigating these meetings between the president and FBI director Comey. What would it take for him to demonstrate obstruction of justice in a case like this. You have to be able to show intent. Corrupt intent, that the goal there was to impede the investigation, that it was to attempt to influence the investigation and they're not just going to be looking at those Comey notes but the totality of the circumstances here. It's all about they're going to look at trump's public statements. They're going to look at claims that he demanded loyalty from James Comey. There's going to be a number of factors.

