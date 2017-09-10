Transcript for Ivana Trump speaks out on ex-husband's presidency

From the president to his first wife this morning. Ivana trump making headlines. She's pulling back the curtains on their storied marriage, their messy divorce and has a new book "Raising trump" and sat down with Amy robach. Pretty eye opening. We know that Ivana trump is the mother of president trump's three oldest children and in her book she does not hold back and opens up about everything from who she says raised Donald Trump Jr., ivanka and Eric to what she thinks of her former husband now in the white house. She is the original Mrs. Donald Trump, at 28 the czechoslovakian born skier and model marrying Donald Trump becoming half of New York's power couple and mother to Donald Jr., ivanka and Eric. Do you have a favorite picture here? Hard to say? Hard to say. Reporter: An affair between her husband and Marla maples ended the marriage making Ivana trump the first member of the ultimate first wives club. And, remember. What. Don't get mad. Get everything. How often do you talk. About once every 14 days. I have direct number to the white house but I don't want to call him there because Melania is there and I don't want to cause jealousy or something like that because I'm basically first trump wife, okay. I'm first lady, okay. In her new memoir, "Raising trump," Ivana goes back to the beginning when her children were young. What kind of a mother were you. I was very strict but I was loving. I loved my kid. You write I believe the credit for raising such kids belongs to me. Full credit. Donald was on the phone making deals. He was loving father, don't get me wrong and good provider but he was not a father that you take a stroller and go to central park or go to baseball with them. It was only until they were about 18 year old he could communicate with them because he could start to talk business with them. Before he really didn't know what conversation to start with little kids. At any point when you were married did you ever think this man could be president one day? Yes, president Reagan said you should run for president and I think he could do it if there would not be a scandal. Marla maples. Well, I don't want to talk about a showgirl. You don't refer to her by name in your book. Yes. You just call her -- Showgirl. The showgirl. Yes. Was that the final straw. Yes, that was because if your trust is broken, trust means everything. The two of you have remained good friends. How does that happen? During the divorce Donald was brutal and took it as a business deal and he cannot lose. He has to win. So it took about two years. After the final situation was straightened up, he was just talk and we are friends. Through a brutal campaign and tough first year in office, Ivana has offered advice. Sometime I tell him to just not to speak that much, okay. And tweets are the tweets and I think I don't disagree with him because he has so many press against him so if he say something his words will be twisted immediately. If he tweets the whole world can get his mind and what is in his mind and he can tell it in his own words. When you read your book, you are all about kindness and manners. What about the fact that president trump often uses Twitter to name-call? Well, people are different, you know, I like the good manners. How would you feel if your children put out tweets the way your ex-husband does? I really don't know, you know, because my kids were always very good and I never needed T discipline them. But if you heard your children call someone a loser, how would you feel about that. I think they sometimes call the people losers if they are losers, they are losers, okay. And I don't mind it. She's also given support through controversies like that leaked "Access Hollywood" tape. He was not really disrespectful. He just jokes. Sometimes he says things which are silly. Joking about grabbing women. Okay, well, that was one instance and I just wouldn't -- I don't want to go into it. Did you ever talk to him about it. Not really, no. And the president's recent decision to end the DACA program. I'm immigrant myself and Donald is building the wall so I don't mind immigrants and the wall because you have to protect your borders. So do you support president trump on what he wants to do with DACA? I really don't know. I would not send thousands and thousands of kids born here, you know, but it's -- it's very political and very confusing so I really don't have an answer on that. And then there is Russia. Donald has absolutely nothing to do with Russia, okay, if Russia hacked, what it has to do with him, you know, he was running against Hillary Clinton and America voted and he won. Okay, that's end of it. I want to talk about don Jr. He has been caught up so to speak in this Russia investigation. Has he talked to you at all about that? I know he was not involved in any wrongdoing. Do you worry at all about don Jr. And this Mueller investigation. Any concerns. I have zero concerns because I know that he didn't do anything wrong. As for criticism, trump is reluctant to take advice. He listens. He's a good listener. Is he surrounded by anybody who will tell him you're wrong. Oh, absolutely, ivanka is number one, all my kids are, you know, they're not afraid of him. A lot of people, they're afraid to criticize him. But my kids tell him exactly, you know, how they feel and you take it or leave it. Sometimes he takes it. Sometimes he leaves it. But he listens. Other than her kids Ivana says her proudest accomplishment is her work ethic. She says when she met Donald he was making $70,000 a year and when she divorced him, he was a multibillionaire and she says she contributed to, quote, every aspect of making Donald how successful he is. "Raising trump" is out tomorrow and she didn't ask the president for permission to write it. She has a direct line and doesn't use it much because she says she's the first Mrs. Trump, the first lady. The book is interesting. She does not hold back. That's apparent. All right, Amy, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.