Transcript for Ivanka Trump travels to Berlin for women's summit

All eyes are also on the first daughter a bunker trump bashing makes her first big trip overseas since the inauguration attended a film and on equality. And the empowerment of women with the German chancellor ABC's Lindsay Janice is in Berlin the morning Wednesday. Good morning Robin this is the bonding Trump's first official foreign trip as first daughter. And as a systems the president's and it comes before the president has even stepped what's the US now bongo was. Personally invited here. By the German Chancellor Angela Merkel just weeks after the two women discussed vocational education. At a White House. Table the closet here for the dumping its twentieth summit aims. At promoting the role of women in the global economy an issue close to our hearts in fact she's written an op Ed in today's Financial Times about it. And uncle we'll also participate in a panel about how to increase female entrepreneurship. As for the rest of her schedule we'll she will visit a technical academy and the holocaust memorial here in Berlin later today Robin Wright Lindsey thinks of my.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.