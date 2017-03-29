Transcript for Jack Hanna brings a surprise animal live to 'GMA'

Columbus zoo and brought some special guest, some of which you can hear. Doesn't exactly warm my heart to see a big white bandage on your finger. It is a terrible -- working with animals all my life and a cactus got me. Not an animal. I almost lost my finger. Operated on it. It's a long story. Oh, geez. We better get to it. All right. So let's talk about the first guy, I'm assuming we're going to start right here. This is a cerebral cat from cat. Serval. Only one that can get in the grass and 10 to 12 feet in the air and grab a bird flying. Front and back legs are different lengths. Look at that video. Sob got a chicken in here or what's going on? We know a lot of animals, a lot of cats hunt by scent but he hunts mostly by sight. A lot of times sight and sound because he'll follow herds of elephants and animals. 60% follows with his hearing underground where the elephants touch the Earth. Let's get to that sound that we heard. Doesn't sound like a chicken to me. This animal that you're seeing there. Everyone, look at it closely. Oh, my gosh. Today it's probably the most prehistoric bird in the world. From South America, everyone. I guarantee you this goes back toward the dinosaur era. When he gets something to eat he takes a lizard or snake and watch what he has to do. Bam. Wait, wait. Viewers, it's a rubber lizard. It's just a toy. Like watching the WWE. No. It's funny. It's amazing. Very beautiful. That's what he does in the wild. Finds a lizard and snake and has to find a rock, everyone. Stop it. How do they communicate? Is that how they -- You're lucky because -- They don't sound like birds. Very rarely they do that. You're lucky everybody heard that. They're giving me a wrap. They want me to do the mystery box which I was hoping to run out of time. But, so, here's a books that has allegedly has a nonbiting and nongross animal in it. But you got to be careful. I, god. I don't mean that. What you have to do, everyone, is this animal does go into a ball when you touch whatever it is. It's not going to -- They have a baby -- in four months they'll have a baby. The relative of this animal, the dinosaur era weighed 4,000 pounds. I'm not going to put my hand in that box. I'll do it. I'll take one for the team. Come on, Lara. Okay. Oh, god. It's my hand. That's my hand and where is -- oh. I'm scared of you too. Can we see what it is? What do we have? What do we have, jack. Oh, it's just a little baby. It's a little baby armadillo.

