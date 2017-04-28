Transcript for Jackie Robinson's daughter opens up about her father's museum

baseball's color barrier. Becoming the first black player in the major leagues. Now the Jackie Robinson foundation is opening a new museum to honor his legacy. His wife, Rachel, daughter, Sharon, they were at the ground-breaking ceremony. They opened up about how the baseball star was so much more than that. Jackie Robinson was one of baseball's most electric stars. The images of him sliding. Robinson slides into third safely. Reporter: He was transcendent. In 1947, becoming the first African-American to play if the major leagues, breaking baseball's color barrier. Now 70 years later, the Jackie Robinson foundation is breaking ground on a museum. My mother and father at the capitol. Reporter: Sharon Robinson, Jackie's daughter, is excited this museum will show the man her father was, not just the famous baseball player. The Jackie Robinson museum will absolutely cover the breadth of his life. He was a writer the. A columnist. Great dad. A wonderful husband. Dr. King, when he came to our house. Reporter: Having the courage to break through baseball's color barrier was only part of the story. He was a tireless advocate on the front lines of the civil rights movement. He would travel south to go on marches, raise money for the movement. Reporter: Sharon sees the museum as a way to educate young people. There's so much about Jackie Robinson that could have been any black kid in the country. And, he got lucky. When the opportunity came for him, he was ready to step into that position. Reporter: Jackie Robinson passed away in 1972. Through his foundation and now this museum, which should open in 2019, the centennial of his birth, his legacy remains alive and well. Ky not wait for the grand opening in 2019. The Jackie Robinson foundation, started by his wife Rachel more than four decades ago has awarded more than $70 million in grants and programs. I have had the privilege of meeting many of those scholars over the years. Here's to you, Mrs. Robinson. She'll celebrate her 95th birthday in July. Now a check of the weather with

