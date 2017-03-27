Transcript for Jake Gyllenhaal discusses his new film, 'Life'

gyllenhaal is a very busy man. He's taking on the big screen in a new movie "Life" and he's belling it out on Broadway. We had a chance to sit down and talk movies, music and the one time our own George Stephanopoulos made him nervous. Take a look. You guys got eyes on it anywhere? Do you see it? Reporter: It's a race to save humanity in the sci-fi thriller "Life" with Jake gyllenhaal flying through zero gravity as Dr. David Jordan leading a crew and a mission to discover life on Mars. That's beautiful. He said this quote, I can't stand what they do to each other down there to explain as to why he was up there. Do you think he was hoping to discover something better? Yeah, I think so. I think actually at the beginning of the movie he looked at humanity and was a real cynic. It was interesting to play a character like that because I feel the same way sometimes about things that are going on down here. But I think being here and staying here particularly in this country, you know, now in the world is the most important thing. Though, I mean I'm down for space exploration but I don't think you should send me up there. They put you in a harness flying around. Training thing for your bane to get around but also really fun and then sometimes, you know, there's the possibility of a little chafiing and some rash but you know from football gear it's the same thing? We don't chafe where you're talking about chafing. Okay, yeah. Perhaps put on different areas. Nobody can do yours except you. Reporter: Ryan Reynolds has a man crush on you. He said you were one of the most interesting actors working in Hollywood today. Well, I think he has fantastic taste. That's for sure. I'll second his opinion. Thank you. I think you have fantastic taste too. Thank you. Thank you. ??? From the height ??? Reporter: The Oscar nominee on Broadway at the ambassador theater group's newly renovated and re-opened Hudson theater where he's starring in the revival of "Sunday in the park with George" about the painter George sarah. Closest to my heart. Do you have to do vocal warm-ups? Yeah. Can you teach me one quick one. The one everybody does. Can you imagine? Can you imagine Michael -- I want to hear you sing sondheim. ??? When the woman that you wanted goes you can say to yourself what I'd give ??? I know our own George Stephanopoulos. Yes. He came to the play. Yeah and, you know, it's "Sunday in the park with George." Every time I said the name I kept thinking of George. George Stephanopoulos is here. I keep saying George, literally I come out in the firstage, all right, George, as long as it's your night, George. And, you know, it's a lot of Georges. This play is about beauty. It's about love and it's about inspiration. Yes. What inspires you, man? Wow. So many things inspire me. I got a note the other night from a couple whose child is suffering right now at St. Jude's and is going through chemotherapy and through St. Jude's they came and got tickets and gave them a respite from everything they were going through and gave them inspiration and reconnected them. That's why I do what I do. To me that connection is a deep inspiration. When you walk up to the theater and it says Jake gyllenhaal, radiant. They got to add inspiring. I think they have great taste. Inspiring to that. They do have great taste. Thank you so much, man. So nice to see you always. Always. Good job. That was fun. Had a great time with him and I have to go see the show. When he talks about George Stephanopoulos being in the audience and saying all these Georges, he wanted to say George stephanopoos is here. That's why I -- The other George. But what a voice? Yeah. He's amazing. Who knew? I saw it. He sings nearly the entire show. I mean, it's breathtaking. Another reason to love him. Yeah. What can't that man do? You can go check him out in "Life." It's in theaters now and when we

