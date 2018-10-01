Transcript for James Franco responds to allegations of sexual misconduct

that firestorm for James Franco, the golden globe winning actor responding to sexual misconduct allegations overnight. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with those details. Good morning, Diane. Good morning. After winning a best actor award at the golden globes the actor is now facing several allegations that he says what's on Twitter is inaccurate but he also says alleged victims should continue to speak out. The week started with James Franco wearing a time's up pin receiving the top prize for his film "Disaster artist" at the golden globes. Taught me to be a better director, more responsible person, thank you. Reporter: But overnight the 39-year-old found himself in the hot seat facing questions about sexual misconduct accusations. I can't -- I can't -- the way I live my life, I can't live if there's restitution to be made, I will make it. So, if I've done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I mean, I think that's how that works. I don't know what else -- I don't know what else to do. Reporter: Violet paley says he once forced her into a sexual act and tried to hit on her underage friend and a Franco called to apologize for his behavior. A series of tweets from the actress ally Sheedy during the globes ceremony raised eyebrows. Sheedy who starred in a play with Franco in 2014 tweeted, why is James Franco allowed in? She followed up an hour after saying James Franco just won. Please never ask me why I left the tv/film business. She later deleted the tweets and hasn't released a comment but Franco responded to her on "The Late Show". First of all, I have no idea what I did to ally Sheedy. I directed her in a play off Broadway. I had nothing but a great time with her, total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don't know. I can't speak for her. I don't know. Reporter: In 2014 Franco was accused of trying to pick up a 17-year-old girl on Instagram. He admitted he used bad judgment in contacting her and said he learned his lesson. And Franco was due to participate in a "New York Times" event today. That has since been canceled but this whole thing comes amid another controversy, "Usa today" reports that Mark Wahlberg was paid $1.5 million to reshoot his scenes for the movie "All the money in the world" while Michelle Williams who is nominate the for a golden globe for her role in that film was paid less than 1,000. That's less than 1% of what Wahlberg was paid for reshooting those scene, robin. I believe she has more screen time than he does, joining us now media expert and managing editor of 1010 media. We called you overnight and said get in here, man. There's so much to talk out. Already Hollywood is under the microscope then we'll start with Mark Wahlberg. Not faulting him at all. Maybe his reps and the producers and all that, but with Hollywood under the microscope right now how does the industry dig themselves out of this? They go case by case and issue by issue and hopefully with each one learn to institute things. I've said before on the show what makes Hollywood different than working for ABC or a publishing house it is a collection of free Lanze projects over and over again so when people have issues, let's say you have an rub with the pay on the movie, the movie is done. There's no hr on "All the money in the world" that still exists so what you have to do is deal with the press and the fallout. You know and make an answer there and I'm sure, for example, I would not be surprised if mark Wahlberg gives a lot to charity. You fix these ahead of time and ensure baseline on salaries. You have some kind of transparency. You'll never have all of it. Some actors will be paid more than others. Already in this movie the reason they had to reshoot it is because of Kevin spacey so you think they would be diligent and kind of -- You would have thought so and Ridley Scott said he thought all the actors weren't paid anything. In the case of Michelle Williams she said I cannot get paid for a movie that is we are reshooting because somebody sexually harassed somebody else. I would think Mark Wahlberg's people said get him the money. Reiterate that because some people will say, get upset with Mark Wahlberg and it's like, it's the reps and the purchases and everybody else involved. He turned up for work. He probably didn't know this was going on. All right, James Franco. You know, again, there are these stories and allegations back to 2014 in the taped piece where he was flirting with a 17-year-old. I think what's going to happen with Franco or where this goes today, a, he's going to be up for an Oscar nomination. Will he get it? B, if he does, what's going to happen at the Oscar nominations. A corollary, Casey Affleck who won the Oscar faced accusations as well and two lawsuits that were settled. I foresee and have foreseen for months now there is going to be protests about him being at the oscars, it is tradition if you win an Oscar one year the next year you present. What's changed from last year to this year, people will say that's not going to happen. I think there will be tremendous pressure on the academy whether for Affleck or Franco. A lot has changed. And a lot will continue to change.

