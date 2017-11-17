Transcript for Janina Gavankar dishes on her role in the new 'Star Wars' video game

Lara, you are right now looking at the new "Star wars: Battlefront II" video game. They're gaming right now. Standing with me, the newest character in the "Star wars" universe, that's the character's name but played by actress janina gavankar and janina, we are so happy to have you here. The character is new. Yeah, she is. You have a character in a video game. I know. It's the weirdest thing but I'm a hard-core gamer myself. Not only is it exciting because I get to be in a star war but a medium I love so much. Oh, my goodness. I got to try it out in new Zealand doing the motion capture. It's a full experience. Dots all over us and did exactly what you did in New Zealand, yeah, then basically they scan us in the pod and put our faces back on ourselves and it's wild. It is wild. Such a crazy experience and when you were doing that audition, you had no idea or they didn't tell you. No. That it was "Star wars." In the video game world they don't have to tell you what you're auditioning for. Because I'm like a super creeper lurker, I'm obsessed with video games and the gaming industry so I knew what it was from the very clues they gave me. From the moves. Just from like I saw that the studio that was making it -- I knew what they had made in the past so I put it together and was like. Yeah. They weren't like -- A story in the new "Star wars" video game. That was a big deal for me. Here you are and you guys are trying it out. What do you all think so far? Yeah. You liking it? All around. I was saying "Star wars" alone -- That's her right there. That's you. That's me. That's us together in the same symbiotic moment. All right. We'll do it on the way out as if we're motion capturing. "Star wars: Battlefront II" is available now and, guys, we'll keep playing and we'll be right

