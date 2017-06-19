Jared Kushner to travel to Middle East for peace talks

Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, will travel to the Middle East this week in pursuit of Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations.
0:31 | 06/19/17

The president Tom's son Trump's son in law and senior advisor Jared Kushner is heading to the Middle East this week hoping to lay the ground work. For a peace deal Kushner plans to meet separately with Israel's prime minister and the Palestinian president. And president Trump's lawyer is insisting the president is not under investigation for possible obstruction of justice saying he has not been notified of any such investigation. As the Russian probe moves forward the White House has until Friday to inform congress about any tapes of the president's conversations with James combing.

