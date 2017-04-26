Transcript for Jeb Bush and Derek Jeter reportedly set to buy Miami Marlins

Major league baseball's newest odd couple. Reports that retired Yankees captain Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are teaming up to buy the Miami marli marlins. What's going on, Jesse? Reporter: Jeter and Jeb have one thing in common. A love of baseball. Some might remember George W. Bush was part owner of the Texas rain rangers. But Derek Jeter has long talked about owning a team. Derek Jeter, the superstar short stop known for putting his body on the line. It will be a tough play, Jeter on the run, makes the play. Reporter: To make clutch plays throughout his hall of fame career with the Yankees. History with an exclamation point! Reporter: Is teaming up with Jeb Bush, the one-time presidential candidate that Donald Trump famously called low energy on the campaign trail. Please clap. Reporter: Baseball's new odd couple is reportedly part of a group joining forces to buy the Miami marlins for a staggering $1.3 billion. It may seem unlikely. But the now retired Jeter has long spoken about owning a team one day. Ultimate goal is to be an owner. I would love the call the shots. I have learned a lot in my career. Reporter: And bush's family does have history with baseball. Jeb's brother George was part owner of the Texas rangers in the 1990s. Their father, George H.W. Bush played baseball for Yale in the 1940s. The details of the deal are being hammered out. Reports are that bush would be the lead partner. And picking Jeter as his running mate is seen as a small move. His baseball mind is as good as what he's done on the field. If it translates on the field, people will come to the ballpark. Reporter: The president of the Miami marlins has yet to comment on the bid. Rob Manfred says the league has not accepted any bid just yet. No major obstacles here. Still not dawn deal. Not a done deal yet. Not exactly baseball weather here in the northeast, ginger. I was just going to say that.

