Jeffrey Tambor can't see return to 'Transparent'

More
The Hollywood Reporter's Marisa Guthrie shares on "GMA" what the atmosphere is like at major studios and networks today as Tambor and other actors, producers and directors are hit by sexual misconduct claims.
5:41 | 11/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jeffrey Tambor can't see return to 'Transparent'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51271487,"title":"Jeffrey Tambor can't see return to 'Transparent'","duration":"5:41","description":"The Hollywood Reporter's Marisa Guthrie shares on \"GMA\" what the atmosphere is like at major studios and networks today as Tambor and other actors, producers and directors are hit by sexual misconduct claims.","url":"/GMA/video/jeffrey-tambor-return-transparent-51271487","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.