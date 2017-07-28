Transcript for Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon team up on new TV project

Tgif and we begin with this, 13 years after "Friends" wrapped Jennifer aniston teaming up with Reese Witherspoon on a project we might find fun to watch. A series that will be based on a TV morning show. No word on their characters yet but I hear they're going to be juicy. Both of them will executive produce the untitled series. "House of cards" writer will be in charge of the script based on an idea created by HBO former head of drama Michael Ellenburg, a dream team. Reese on a roll. She was just nominated for an Emmy for her first big role on TV on HBO's "Big little lies." No word on whether this still untitled look at our world will air on HBO or a streaming service. But word is -- I'm in. Not that we are ever dramatic. I think we can bet on rival anchors. That's going to be fantastic. Also in "Pop news" this morning, some rock 'N' roll legends have come together for a brand-new song. We told you about former beatles Ringo and Paul joining former eagles member, the crazy and fabulous Joe Walsh a few months back, now the finished product is here and here it is for you. We're on the road again. Take a listen. ??? Rock 'N' roll let's cruise ??? ??? now we're heading down the highway to play for you ??? Here's the good part. ??? We're on the road again ??? Nice. Isn't that good? Yeah, go ahead and show robin. ??? We're on the road again ??? They don't want to show it. We kept doing it. Just keep bouncing. ??? On the road again ??? Yeah, we tried. Ringo announced the collaboration in February sharing the photo of himself Joe and Paul and he wrote on Twitter what day I'm having, peace and love. We're feeling that love. Ringo's new lp "Give me love" debuts September 15th. Sounds like the best of all of them. Yeah, it does. You get a little Joe Walsh and beatles so enjoy, everybody. Finally, scientific research yielded a conclusion we could have given a long time ago. George Clooney has the world's most handsome face, yes. Yes, George, science and my personal opinion. In this study, though, that was commissioned by the center for advanced facial and cosmetic surgery in London found Clooney do be 91.86% accurate to a mathematical formula referred to as the Greek golden ratio of beautiful. George, your people, the science. The Oscar winner's facial structure came closest to the Greek's idea of perfection. Bradley cooper also on the list. Oh, yeah. Just a fraction behind Clooney. You agree. Yeah. Brad Pitt and Idris Elba there too. Idris Elba, beautiful man and George Stephanopoulos, we have officially added you to the list. We needed science to prove that. We needed your heritage as well. Thank you for that. Thank you, everybody, have a great Friday. All right, have a great weekend, Lara.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.