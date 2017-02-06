Transcript for Jennifer Garner denounces People magazine story

We are back with Jennifer garner speaking out about that "People" magazine cover story detailing her life after divorce. She posted a statement on Facebook telling her side of the story. ABC's Diane Macedo is here with more on that. Good morning, Diane. Reporter: George, good morning. Only Jennifer garner can shoot down rumors with the words geez Louise. Although her tone playful her message clear. She had nothing to do with the cover story and she wants the world to know it. They were Hollywood's golden couple, Jennifer garner and Ben Affleck seemingly had it all. Now nearly two months after filing their divorce, garner's congratulationing this "People" magazine cover with the headline, "Life after heartbreak". The cover story quotes a source saying she's doing okay and this has been the most difficult decision for her but in a rare move garner is denouncing the story writing on Facebook I wanted to set the record straight. I did not pose for this cover. I did not participate in or authorize this article. She kept the details relatively quiet went on to write this isn't a tragedy by any measure but does affect me and my family. It's good. It is work but it's the best kind of work and there's no one I'd rather work with that they announced their split in 2015 among tabloid reports that Affleck had an affair with their nanny. While on his press tour, Affleck spoke out about their tumultuous year on "Gma." So much is being said about your private life and how you've been so graceful, you and Jennifer in talking about it. What's been the most difficult part about had past year. You know, we just sort of put the kids first. She works very hard and she's great with the kids and we put them first and take it one step at a time and do our best. Reporter: He struggled with his own personal demons revealing in March he completed treatment for alcohol addiction and people quotes an anonymous source saying garner was willing to work with him on his problems not only for the sake of the children but because she loved him but realized it wasn't going to get better. This morning garner is getting her final word, I have three wonderful kids and my family is complete for what it's worth. "People" magazine says the story is fair and truthful and wish her well. As for the urgency, Amy, garner says she needed to squash this before her mom's garden club starts lighting up her phone. Got to get ahead of that. Diane, thank you so much. Joining us is the managing partner of 1010 media and you used to be the editor at "People" magazine. You know it well and know this business well. I mean, as someone who is just looking at that magazine I 100% would think she sat down and posed for that picture and sat down with "People" magazine. What's your take on the back and forth? It's a very interesting curious story, Jennifer garner has been written about hundreds and hundreds of types in stories that she did not participate in. Your piece right there which chronicled her life with Ben Affleck she didn't participate in that. This is not unknown to her so the idea she would react against it is a strange thing. Celebrities don't have to authorize anything. People write about celebrities, presidents, you know, sports figures without their authorization. What I think is going on here is not about the "People" magazine story because she takes no issue with what's said in the story, I have a feeling what I suspect is going on is that she and Ben have made a pact in the middle of a divorce and said they will not talk about the kids or air their laundry and she was concerned he would have the perception she did participate in the story and that she was getting a leg up in the negotiations and was somehow trying to maneuver what was going on between them in the divorce and she wanted to make it clear too him that she had nothing to do with this. This is not a message to the public but a message to Ben Affleck and his camp she did not participate. But also to "People" magazine. She probably was upset because it looked like she participated in it willingly. If tyou look at the photo it looked like she posed for something. Isn't that misleading with that picture like that and that cover the way it is? No, we've done hundreds and hundreds of stories like this. You get the best picture you can. "People" magazine is trying to convey the idea of intimacy as any magazine is whether you put Donald Trump on a cover or tiger Woods on a cover, you're trying to convey the idea when you come into the magazine you will find out something you didn't know before. The story is completely clear they did not speak to her and she didn't participate in it. This has been tried and true at "People" magazine for many, many years so if the magazine is conveying the idea of intimacy then they're guilty but there is nothing on that cover that suggests she participated. I once did a cover with Jessica Simpson many years ago where I put a quote on the cover she didn't say to us but to someone else and gave the impression she had participated and she had not. Because there aren't quotes on there -- She doesn't say Jennifer garner told us. It says Jennifer garner, life after heartbreak and it's a beautiful picture of Jennifer garner. Let's remember also that Jennifer garner's career and success is based on the admiring coverage of people like "People" magazine which she doesn't take issue with it. Her criticism is pretty lighthearted but it's a symbiotic relationship. Well, everyone got that say. Yes, they did. Larry, thanks for joining us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.