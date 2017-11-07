Transcript for 'Jersey Shore' stars spotted filming rumored reunion project

what you need, you need Sara Haines for "Pop news." That's a lot of pressure. We'll start out with some Jersey news. Anyone from Jersey? Let's see if you're clapping at the end. It looks like the cast of "Jersey shore" is bringing a blast in a glass back to our televisions. Nookie, j-woww, Sammy were spotted with film crews for a mysterious reunion project. They were seen playing boardwalk games and having a dinner. Dina and snooki took to Instagram sharing pictures from their secret situation, snooki righting reunion time. No word on the male members joining but they applied for the permit under road trip reunion. Now they're all parents so this would be a total different "Jersey shore". Or will it. I don't know, gym, tan, laundry, burp the baby. Lots of fun stuff. Christopher Nolan is speaking out about his decision to cast former one direction star Harry styles in "Dunkirk" comparing the choice to the time he picked heath ledger as the joker and trusted his gut when selecting him for the dark knight role. Regardless of eye-brow raising comments he said he did not know how famous styles already was. Ask any teenage girl adding he has a truthfulness in his ability to perform as an actor and calls him the perfect man for the part. The true story point World War II evacuation of allied troops hits theaters July 21st. That is going to be great. Yeah. That is a heavy role. But heath ledger was amazing. Yeah. In the jer -- I mean -- We had one direction here for our summer concert series. I got to say Harry styles -- Impressive guy. It'll be neat to see how he does. Finally, there is no skill

