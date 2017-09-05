Transcript for Jimmy Kimmel returns to TV with health care message

And, you know, last night Jimmy Kimmel, he made a big return to TV after taking some time off to be with his baby who underwent heart surgery, Kimmel gave an update on bill LE's condition and spoke out about health care. ABC's Diane Macedo has that story. I saved health insurance in the United States of America. Thank you. Reporter: Overnight Jimmy Kimmel taking on health care. I didn't? I didn't save it? They voted against it anyway? Reporter: It was his first night back since pleading for congress to protect patients with pre-existing conditions after revealing his infant son Billy has a rare heart condition. No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life. This just shouldn't happen, not here. Reporter: This time around Kimmel poked fun at his critics. And I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care. It was insensitive. Reporter: Fans got an update on Billy. He's smiling because so many people donated to children's hospital Los Angeles, either that or he has gas. We don't know but -- Reporter: Aexperience by Louisiana's senator bill Cassidy. I asked does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test. Would a child born with congenital heart disease be able to get everything they need in the first year of life. I think the test should be no family should be denied emergency care or otherwise if they can't afford it. Can that be the Jimmy Kimmel test. Reporter: For "Good morning America," Diane Macedo, ABC news, New York. Got a lot of good points. Hit a nerve, no question. Ginger has lots of hail

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.