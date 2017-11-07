Transcript for Joanna Coles and Melora Hardin discuss 'The Bold Type' live on 'GMA'

the new freeform series called "The bold type" about a group of young women working at the fictional scarlet magazine. It's inspired by the life of Hearst chief content officer Joanna coles, beautiful, talented woman executive producer and the talented melora Hardin who stars as the editor in chief. Before I talk to you both a sneak peek for everybody right now. I just wanted to chat with you about where you fit in here. Absolutely and I know that my last round of pictures was way too safe. I have writers that write safe and writers who take big swings. We just need to find out which you are. I think I could be one of those big swing writers and already brainstorming new ideas. Great. All right. Joanna, express to us the feelings. This is based on your career. Yes, it's completely terrifying. Hopefully without any lawsuits to follow. But rather thrilling to be portrayed by someone as talented as melora and I was obsessed with her Emmy nominated role on "Transparent" when thee played the rapacious Tammy and thrilled when I heard she was up for the role and of course it's a total lose/lose situation for me because she's thinner and younger. What are you going to do? She's always so humble. Wittier and smarter so it works -- It evens out. How is it to play somebody sitting right in that is here with us now? It's such a gift really because you know you usually have to find a character from sort of deep inside but I kind of just sit back and, you know, cross my arms and observe because she's such a power of nature and such an amazing woman and she really is kind of -- my character jack line Carlisle is a mentor to these young ladies on the show and Joanna is a mentor to me in the sense that, you know, she does the very thing that Jacqueline does for these women which is that Jacqueline is really empowering of them and she is supportive and she's nurturing and she's kind. She sets a high bar. But she's also respectful and not unfair. Can I say thank you very much. We need to see this on television and to see that women do indeed help one another, Joe an ma. Support each other and you think why are there no women leaders. 5% of fortune 500 companies, 20% of the senate. You think why are there no female leaders because we're stuck with in that women don't help each other and we know it's not true and in my own experience I've been hired by fabulous women, I've been supported by fabulous women and men. But the women aren't these bitches if I can say that on ABC. It's just not true and in the fashion world it's also not true. Fantastic, brilliant, warm funny friendly female designers. Okay, because you know we hear in the fashion industry anything but. But you're saying this is -- you haven't had that experience. I have not had that experience. This is what is displayed on the series. Yes, along the same lines Joanna was talking about I do believe it is not the exception anymore. It is the rule. That women are holding one another up. We are grabbing hand, we are more powerful as a union, right. Women need to be together and we need to help each other up. Men have gotten so good at that over the years. A woman gets fired. A man pats him on 9 back and says, okay, buddy, just move on. Women for so long were not doing that. They would go into fear mode and that's the one little tiny place for me and now, you know, the word is opening up, women are 52% of the population and they're stepping into that place and their voices are being heard more loudly and doing things in such an incredibly capable way so it's wonderful to see a representation of that on television and what I love so much is thinking of little girls looking at this show and saying, I want to be a boss like that or I want a boss like that. You sound just like Joanna coles right now. Doesn't she? Like staring in the mirror. My best iteration. I hope she does. I do think it's important we have positive role models of women leaders. One of the other things that never happens with women leaders in popular culture, they never say how much they enjoy it. They never say they enjoy making the digs or enjoy being in charge and the truth is it's easier to be in charge than stuck in middle management somewhere. That's the message of the show and we want young women to watch it and feel empowered. I'm pleased "The New York Times" calls it a cross between "Sex and the city" and "Girls" and the sex is Lael sexier than the sex in "Girls. Joanna, melora, thank you very much. So excited. "The bold type" premieres tonight, tonight, tonight 9:00

