Transcript for Jodie Foster says there's been 'a reckoning and an awakening' in Hollywood

Now to the highly anticipated new season of "Black mirror." It takes you inside a distaupe Yan world, and we can't wait to see Jody foster, and Amy robach sat down with the star. Nothing is going to happen. Reporter: Season four of Netflix's sci-fi anthology has us ready for a binge aon this of this show. We see an archangel, and she loses her daughter at the play ground ground. I love the tag line. The key to good parenting is control. What could go wrong? Is that creepy? That's really creepy. Who wrote that tagline? Did you? No, I did not. Reporter: Archangel, the fourth of six new episodes is directed by Jodie foster and stars "La la land's" rose Marie Dewitt. We got to so many themes not just about technology, but relationships between parents and children. That's apart of you that's tempted by the idea of, you know, wanting to make sure they are safe, but that leads to living vicariously through them, and it leads the a S dynamic and there is a device that allows you to control what your child experiences. That device top secret until the series debut. They tend to be cautionary tales. There was a lesson to be learned. It's, like, a modern day twilight zone. I a huge fan. I didn't know anything about it, and when you read something, it speaks to you, and you feel like it's a personal story. I love seeing powerful, successful, talented female directors in Hollywood and incredible actress as well. Thank you. What is it like being in Hollywood right now? This is new for us, and it will take adjustments I think. This isn't your first collaboration with Netflix. "Orange is the new black." More collaborations down the road? I think so. They are making the best stuff on television, and they have this very handsoff filmmaker respectful approach that mainstream television doesn't have anymore. Reporter: Amy robach, new York. Season four premieres tomorrow on Netflix. Up next, we're revealing the

