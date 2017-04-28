Transcript for John Ridley discusses his new ABC documentary 'Let it Fall'

And we're here now with John ridl Ridley. The oscar-winning writer and director behind "12 years a laif." He's back with a documentary called "Let it fall." About the L.A. Riots 5 years ago when the police officers who beat Rodney king was acquitted. Let's take a look. Where are you going? I said, I'm going to save that man's life. Who told you that? I think god. He told me three or four times to go save him. I was on a mission pip don't know why god picked me. But he chose me. Out of 1 million people, he chose me. And usually when -- thank you, John, thank you for joining me. Absolutely. Usually when you see something like this, it's told from a talking head or a historian. You wanted to hear if the real people. We have about 25 different individuals. The story begins. It seems like a collection of people talk about families, circumstances, backgrounds. We begin to understand that almost every vim that we hear from was independent matly involved in an event that led to this uprising. It's a story of perspectives. People. Communities. Bobby green, who just saw what was going on sand said, thats a enough. I see someone, he doesn't look like me. I have to go do something. I have to help. It was an important story to tell. A lot of the images we have seen, fires, violence. It was very important for you to show the kindness of it all, as well. It's heartbreaking. People know there was distress. Friction. We knew we would break hearts. We wanted to lift spirits. Show people that if we give ourselves over to our better nature, we can do better. You had just moved to L.A. Not listening bofr this happened. How personal is this for you? I came from the midwest. Came to New York, there were a lot more problems, racial problems here than I was aware of. Went to Los Angeles, at that time, it was the dream city. The L.A. Of 1984, the olympics. To be in a space where you realize, you can't just move away from issues. You have to find spaces and create a better space. That's what I learned. What I take with me today. You do the hard-hitting, intense projects. You're a father. You is two kids. They're like, dad, make "Ironman." Make something like that. One of my sons said the other day, he's 13, he said, dad you have to start thinking about switching up genres. Only kids in Los Angeles say that. Talk about changing genres. A lot of media coverage. I think there's something we're all going learn new. You make some of the most riveting projects. I think everyone needs to see and learn from. I want to thank you for that. Really admirable. Thank you, sir. Thank you. Tell your son, they'll get what they want eventually. Right now, you're going great work. It's called "Let it fall." In theaters now. Airs tonight at 9:00. And 8:00 central on ABC. Don't miss it. Coming up, lea Michele is

