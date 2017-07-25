Transcript for Johnny Depp claims ex-managers trying to 'publicly vilify' him

We're back now with that new twist in Johnny Depp's heated legal battle with his former business managers filing court documents incision they're trying to, quote, publicly vilify him. Amy, you got the details. We all know that Depp is one of Hollywood's leading actors and this morning he is firing back at his former managers who claim he has psychological issues and is to blame for his financial distressment Depp is now asking for these claims to be stricken from the $25 million legal fight he is now in with his former management company. This morning, Johnny Depp is accusing his former business managers of trying to publicly shame him by alleging he has psychological issues and compulsive spending disorder. Oil not sure I deserve that. Reporter: After Depp sued his ex-money managers for more than $25 million earlier this year, accusing them and their management company of treating his income as if it were their own personal bank account. Wow. Reporter: The manager's countersuit saying Depp refused to take their advice alleging he spent more than $2 million a month to maintain his lifestyle including 14 homes and $18 million yacht and spending $30,000 a month on wine. But this morning, Depp says his former management's company claims of his alleged psychological issues and compulsive spending disorder now splashed across the headlines should be stricken from the proceedings calling the company's claims an attempt to publicly vilify Mr. Depp. He's been a star for 25 years. I don't think this is going to bring him down. Does it help him, probably not but I don't think that people make their judgment about whether to see a Johnny Depp movie based on spending and his personal life. Reporter: Now after Depp's latest filing his former management group telling ABC news, Johnny Depp is doing evything possible to prevent the truth from coming out and the claims against tmg are fictitious and he knows it. We should note that Johnny Depp has starred in films produced by ABC's parent company, Disney and as far as his ongoing saga Depp is not commenting on the latest filing but the next court date is a motion hearing in November with the case set to go before a jury. That happens on January 24th of next year. So still a lot more to come.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.