Transcript for Johnny Depp jokes about assassinating the president

Actor Johnny Depp in hot water for joking about assassinating the president. This came in overnight, the secret service now saying they're aware of his comments so let's get right to our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas with much more. Pierre, good morning. Reporter: David, good morning. Johnny Depp is likely to get a call or visit from the secret service. The latest entertainer who will find out for law enforcement some jokes have consequences. Can you bring trump here? Reporter: The beginning of a statement igniting controversy overnight. When was the last time an actor assassinated a president? Reporter: Hollywood icon Johnny Depp at a movie screening in England seeming to know his remarks would cause a stir. This is going to be in the press and it'll be horrible but I like that you are all a part of it. I want to clarify, I'm not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it's been awhile, and maybe it's time. Reporter: According to the bbc Depp who in the past has impersonated the president in this funny or die video -- I want you to slather every square inch of trump tower in blast. Reporter: Continued on saying it's just a question. I'm not insinuating anything. But the backlash was swift. One person writing on Twitter, when was the last time an actor assassinated a president? GOP representatives targeted and shot days ago. It's not the first entertainer to come under fire for their recent political comments. Madonna taking heat for this speech just one day after the inauguration. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the white house. But I know that this won't change anything. Reporter: Just three weeks ago comedian Kathy griffin apologizing after this video shoot went viral. Showing her holding up the bloody decapitated head of president trump. I made a mistake and I was wrong. Reporter: The secret service is always concerned such comments could be heard by the unstable who might actually commit an act of violence. Robin. All right, Pierre, thank you.

