Transcript for Jon Bon Jovi tells 'GMA' he will perform at a college graduation this year

And someone -- someone I've known a long time close to my heart, as well, he's up right now. He's one of our favorite performers of all time. He's on the phone, the one, the only Jon bon jovi is calling in, everybody. Good morning, good morning, everybody. Hi, Michael. Hey, Michael. Hi. You're calling in. You're calling in from Detroit because you're on this house is not for sale on the tour right now but I understand you have a special announcement, so tell us what you've got going on. Well, with graduation season coming up, we were approached with a pretty unique idea about a song that wrote called "Reunion" and what we're going to do is start a contest nationwide with colleges and universities today for me to come to your college with the band, crash it and play the song "Reunion" and give some words to the graduating class of your school. And so we're doing a nationwide contest. Wow. What a treat. So, I'm curious, okay, I've been on the school a long time. Can I go back to school and get in on this? Nice try. You know, Michael, I've always got a tambourine ready for you. We saw that. Now, this is an awesome contest for any kid out there. Headache sure you go on and check it out. If you could go back to school and have somebody crash your school, your graduation who, would it be? Well, gee, I don't know. I mean, probably somebody who is smart like George Washington or Ben Franklin but if I could have a musician come out and talk to me, I'd probably want Sinatra to come back. Oh. Nice. Could you imagine frank coming out and giving a commencement speech. But, you know, this idea, it's such a joyous time in America and for all the kids that are entering the real world and done with all their schooling and so I know having two kids graduating college this year, the joy that families that have gone through the years with their children getting ready for this moment and the idea that we would come by and we're starting this promotion today. It's wonderful. So, yeah, it's pretty neat and so we're doing it with MTVU so you can go to mtvu.com andteam up with "Gma" and you'll get to see it, you know, as it progresses. Well, you know what, robin has her phone out. Robin has her phone out already. She's swaying because she's getting ready to help. It's the light at the concert. Yeah. I love him. I love him. Jon, we got to say thank you. This is a brilliant idea. Good luck with this contest and for all those who enter and have a great show in Detroit tonight. Kill it.

