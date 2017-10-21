Transcript for Jon Stewart promotes 'Night of Too Many Stars' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

Well, she's already -- Invoking. MC hammer twice so I don't know where it will go. "Pop news," Adrienne Bankert. I have something better for you. Oh, my gosh. Let's start here. Two kings of comedy coming together for one big night. Jon Stewart interrupting Jimmy Kimmel during his monologue during "Jimmy Kimmel live." Pop and lock. We rock it. Pop and lox. MC hammer appropriate after that little monologue. Taking it back old school. Stewart talking about the night of too many star, a fund-raiser that benefits awe Tim. Are you having trouble thinking about the perfect gift for your loved ones as the holiday weekend season approaches. Not to worry, neiman-marcus has expensive solutions. Yours and mines rolls-royces. The convertibles, one in blue, one in red custom finishes only 885,000 for two. Someone will do it too. Oh, you bet ever believe it. If you feel like dishing out more how about throwing a new year's eve partyt the knicker Bocker in New York City for 300 people. $1.6 million. Half goes to -- 80,000 of it apologize, 80,000 goes to charity. The rest goes to the knicker Bocker hotel. Feeling more low key -- Nice. You want to try this trip for four to the champagne region of France for $150,000. From neiman-marcus. It's from Neiman's. I wonder if he sell at the at the rolls store. The smithsonian, visitors will have a chance to see this gown on display by herve Pierre. They hope it serves a legacy in Washington. Politics aside, stunning. Kfc, my favorite part for decades talking about making its chicken with 11 -- 11 herbs and spices, one Twitter user noticed something on the handle. Kfc follows 11 people, five spice girls and six guys named herb. 11 herbs and spices. Time to process this. What are the 11 herbs and spices. All the spice girls and then some famous herbs including herb Alpert, the trumpet player, head coach of Santa Clara university, basketball coach and L.A. City councilman, the L.A. City council president herb saying in the last 24 hours the dodgers qualified for the world series and I'm a part of kfc's original recipe, Friday feeling. You know what we need right now in a bucket of chicken. A big bucket of chicken. We love you but that was a big -- herb Alpert, by the way, is great. Absolutely. We got to go. We'll see you tomorrow.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.