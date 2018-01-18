Transcript for Jordan Fisher, Lindsay Arnold and Frankie Muniz dish on the 'DWTS' tour

the first time ever, two celebrity finalists are on the "Dancing with the stars" winter tour. Season 25 mirror ball champ Jordan fishernd finalist Frankie Muniz. That's right. Jordan's partner, of course, and winner Lindsay Arnold also on the 71-stop tour. It is so good to have all of you with us. I've been following all the antics all over Instagram so I feel like I've been on the tour with you. It's crazy. Frankie, you were just in new Jersey and going from the show to almost a two-hour show instead of a two-minute dance, you got to do it in front of your family. My entire family, my grandparent, grandma and grandpa, 90 years old. My grandma seeing the smiles on her face after the show like after -- there's my grandmother there. You're going to be a star. This did it for her. Nothing you've done up to this point. Zero. But, hey, the tour, it works. Got to be good. And I know Jordan, it has to be different from the show. You've done Broadways. It's the first thing that I've done where I'm just dancing, I just dance for, what, an hour and a half. And I mean it's crazy. It's definitely a lot of fun, right? It's the most fun cardio you can do with your friends every night in a different city and it's a blast. I have to say one of your good friend, Lindsay, you're getting old now, 24. I know, right. 24 years old. Happy birthday. What did you do on the tour? We had such a good day. Obviously the cast was incredible and sang to me and got me a key lime pie and we did escape -- We didn't just do escape. We accomplished escape. We had the best time. So glad you're having a good time. The "Dancing with the stars" live light up the night tour is across the country through March 18th.

