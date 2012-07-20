Transcript for July 20, 2012: GMA special report: The Aurora movie theater shooting

This breaking news out of Arora Colorado last night that shooting. At the at the mall midnight showing and the Dark Knight rises right there is an apartment complex of the suspect James homes he's 24 years old. Police led to that apartment complex because he said there were explosives there I'm here with the Amy Roebuck and for Robin this morning. That's right in the latest right now we're learning there are at least twelve dead fifty injured and the youngest victim. Just three months old that suspect is in custody right now a young man 24 years old. And eyewitnesses are describing him as armed for battle a rifle he had a handgun he had a shotgun and smoke bombs. And we are learning more about the victims in the shooting as well we're about to hear from several eyewitnesses. As well so many people experiencing this drama firsthand. Writing a reporter's live on the scene right now ABC's claims and L at the mall in Aurora Colorado where this all took place. Just after midnight Clayton. It was supposed to be just a trip to the movies have. Big anticipated movie. Two theaters at least were filled with people here in Aurora Colorado just after midnight. When the shooting began I suspect came in we now believe he was James Holmes. Came in and began shooting at the beginning allegedly began shooting at the begin at the front of the theater K absolute chaos just broke out here. At least fifty people were hurt or shot we have learned that at least one of those is a three month old baby who was taken to the hospital. And Aurora police now telling us that at least twelve people are dead although it is very early in this investigation and those numbers could change we actually have to. Active crime scenes right now not only here at the theater where we believe the victims of the shooting are still inside but also a few miles north that's here. In north Aurora. Where the suspect when he was arrested. Told police that he had explosives in his apartment. That prompted police and federal agents to. Launched in his apartment soup. Completely evacuate their apartment building we understand they have evacuated. A two block radius in every direction in order to go in with bomb squads. And and try and clear that building. They have also been looking at the suspect's car that is here. They have cleared that car now originally we believe their worst several suspicious packages or backpacks in that car but. We now believe that that the car is clear. Now there have been we understand four busloads of victims and witnesses who were here when the shooting broke out they have now been taken to a local hospital where they are being interviewed. And that'll take some time to figure out exactly what happened here George an inkling. Thanks very much was put those pictures back up of the police investing in the apartment James Holmes their north Aurora Colorado isn't to bring in Pierre Thomas. Our justice correspondent we know the police are on the scene right now Pierre we also know. That they've been joined by about a hundred FBI agents describe what they are going to be doing right now. Well that the FBI right now is checking out the person's background they're looking for any. Ties to terrorism so far we're being told there is none. Law enforcement officials are talking to family friends or relatives. Also we're told that the FBI will do a detailed background check living a criminal records and so far no significant criminal history has been uncovered. This very thing we're gonna wait to see what they find inside an apartment here thanks very much. He needs another win. Some do indeed Julia wind she's just fifteen years old she saw the shooter she was in the theater and Julie joins us now in Julie I want to ask you when did you first realize. That someone was shooting in that the air. It's not for awhile I'm talking about very nice little bit I thought that they're locked in the movie and like things. I'm tripled without expect all the more I like it or. And I heard yet I'm yeah I thought I applaud. And then what did you do next Julian. That's what I thought Ronald brown and while we'll share more harmful and connected through the lower part aggregate form the ball well off school. And while there was that exit light how did she get down and what was the scene like as you were trying to get out of that theater. It is definitely crowded. I had we EMI got to dot com marvel couples who book Arnold grab it and I'm out. Obviously was mass chaos trying to get out people screaming people injured and yet when you got out of the theater. I understand you were able to help I a fellow teenager telling what that was like. I'm leader I have all right his breathing our arms and then a guide to football report card. And he was shot above the leg and he didn't exactly help them all the they're both sad and down on the part of our cars and while Pollock out but I could I want that tropical didn't. And need some of my quality football around felt Arctic. It will all wallet and warm bath aunt yeah my friend and who could forget praying. What a moment and there weren't there are lots of acts of heroism there you long made. Those makeshift tourniquet Virginia got and then to police and got in to help. Yet we evangelical Protestant hard and you're thinking running around Idaho people who got a whole body and the symbolic check that out who. Oh about the art. Police we are carried. Them and cool car and we think moving into an ambulance Baja. All Gillian what an experience and certainly what a night I know that young man is certainly thankful for. A what you did for him I'm Julie when thank you for joining us this morning maybe you're more news coming in right now Matt Moscow reporters spoken. With James told his mother she's broke free food ABC news is what I want to read this off my screen. Right here he reports that she had awoken unaware of the news of the shooting had not been contacted by authorities she immediately expressed concern that her son may have been involved this is a quote. You have the right person she said speaking on gut instinct. Quote I need to call the police I need to fly out. To Colorado want to bring in Brad Garrett former FBI agent right now the FDA is going to be all over her right now. That's exactly right George this that the history of people like mr. Hans typically is that they leave quite a trail. Of. Emails conversation. Anger rage. That everyone around them picks up so it doesn't surprise me one bit that his mother believes that they may well have the right guy. Then she immediately she she believed that and then she'll be able lived to give more information on any other kind of relationships he's had. Any other kind of connections he may have had two other people who might have been involved in this although police right now I have no evidence of that. Well that's right but the real key is going to be him I suspect he has tended to her about his anger his rage is. His is that he's been treated unfairly gazette for these guys typically come from that they are paying back society for what they believe society wronged them. And those people verbalize that all the time. OK Brad Garrett thanks very much the Josh. All right we are now going to be joined by doctor Camilla assassin she is of ER Doctor Who. Treated among others the three month old we've been discussing that young of the victim and again doctor. We appreciate the time this morning what can you tell us about that young victim in particular. But if you pick your map public you can get hurt come and hear their parent. But that he has actually been able to be district from the hospital. It had net app really care I'm in all my. I'm a parent can I think you can throw in an about it once it gets really pretty funny you can purple. What degree of injuries are you seeing with these 22 that you've. Thus far treated. Please let anywhere mile. Very severe injury got nine patients break after currently in the operating grammar anything the carrying a Manila. Now we heard reports that the gunman calmly walked I'll tell I'll obviously shooting at close range is that part of the gunshot wounds and reflecting not reporting. He had critical. Pay that they define how we can add that we act I am very severely injured and sent here. Pop up. And what can you say about those most severely injured about their conditions at this time. He had a fair and very critical it. We had an amazing how quiet support you're big pop up at the European gripping our op. We UK guard adapt adding yet kept at a record deal all the way through debt. Operating her aunt the distance between deputy coming down the creek the department to help and when he patient I'd already be. Gergen Peter and night we're back it up handle everything I want to. America scary very thick and green down it is absolutely horrifying thing. And again we have had been joined by our medical expert doctor Richard -- today discussing not just the injuries themselves suffered by the victims but also the trauma of the community what is this scene there. In in the waiting room and outside the hospital. They even think are there hospital have been it's a great job we've got to port traffic back where he mentally got actually it. Our mind for my friend says and that can actually. On recap US. Look up on everything that and he's very sorry he picked his victims and Kate that Palin and the threat I. He gangster and the but the village you think that we had I think tried every Catholic community and hopefully keep records are open to anyone you are well. Then again we do you want to repeat that. We'll sliver of good news that three month old victim that we've been discussing all morning long has been treated and has now been reunited. With. Her parents and it is healthy at this hour doctor Camilla assassin we very much appreciate your service this morning and the time taken to speak with us. Thank you guys. We're back now with continuing coverage. Of the shooting in Aurora Colorado just after midnight last night. At least twelve dead fifty wounded in what at a movie Peter they're showing the Dark Knight rises. That of course is the new Batman movie this theater was packed that is cell phone video from inside the Peter just after it happened. Shortly after 1230. Mountain time police were notified they are on the scene now. And Amy we're also hearing from the studio behind them. That's right Warner Bros. issuing a statement this morning saying they are quote deeply saddened to learn about the shocking incidents. We extend our sincere sympathies to the families and loved ones of the victims at this tragic time and Warner Bros. has decided to cancel. The movie premiere that was set for parents this evening hottest. Respect for those victims and so much concern as well about copycats it and talk about all that about that all morning though I want to bring in Brian Ross to our chief investigative. Correspondents a suspect in custody 24 year old James Holmes can even investigating his background. Looking into his background he appears to have moved to be a Denver area to a roar sometime last year April of last year. Previously lived with his parents in San Diego California. His father is a Turkish born us citizen. Married a woman here in San Diego and Matt mosque of our investigative unit did talk to the mother as you reported George. Who said that you seem to have the right person that's if she weren't surprised that her son was somehow involved. What moral will be investigators begin again to check out his back. We'll go look and see as as Brad Garrett of a former profiler for the FBI reported. People like this often will post things on line that may be something that shows up at some point we're checking all the social media and that's what the FBI will be doing it. And others looking to see if there were hints there are tips of some sort there was a James Holmes who may have been politically active so. We're checking all of its a common name so could be an engine problems but. That's what they're looking through right now try to determine where the weapons come from. How long this is being planned but from the bits and pieces they've been able to put together so far we see right there the police looking in his apartment he had told that there were explosives. There this doesn't appear to be a guy connected. To terrorists nothing shows up like that at all. If anything maybe a super patriots but they've not not connected to any foreign terror group whatsoever but. If they are looking their apartment number nine he's been there now for about. A year and a three months this week intensive from the reaction of his mom from all of the weapons he had on the scene the bulletproof vest the gas mask of riot helmet. This was someone who have been thinking about this for a long time clearly you can't do that and it's snapple's. Let's think it's take some time to put together that kind of arsenal. Game time Ross thanks very much that Jack. You know George again we've been talking all morning long with historic role of social media here and both journalism is thought to be the rough draft of history Twitter has now become really the first draft. Of the history of what's happened overnight in Aurora Colorado so many people now speaking. In general terms across the nation across the world has were reading. To the scary world in which we. Now live and to the notion of copycats people already invoking the recent shooting in Tuscaloosa the mass shooting there in a bar and then he's intensely. Visceral and personal reflections in 140 characters won't woman just tweeting us I can't see through my tears to type this. How does someone do this community is created in real time in your OC were talking earlier about some of the reactions you know some anger directed. And all of us covering this is what people do not want issued a glorified anyway certainly there were conventional ways to cover even the most horrific. Of events and now. It all. Exists at once in real time as you just mentioned in. Again as we do our best to Parse it all it is all they are for mass consumption cellphone videos now and being posted on YouTube so on the Internet here a broadcast station. People can't seem to escape it indeed and again as we separate fact from fiction. This the cell phone video is probably going to haunt. All of us for quite some time Jack thanks from a trip to take a quick break much more coverage from combat. And we're back now the latest on that shooting in Aurora Colorado UC police they're searching the apartment of the suspect James Holmes 24 years old he told them there were explosives. In the apartment that's Lacey the cherry picker there. Right now and what an incredible morning it has been since those first reports came in police notified just after 1230. Mountain time we sort of learn it around 4 AM here on the East Coast cell phone video streaming in from that movie theater. They're playing the Dark Knight rises the Batman movie it was a crowded theater some people thought those first shots were actually part of the movie it was far more deadly. And that and we're getting sand and right now and the people that saw the shooting. My friend sitting next Miette parent. Courtney and CN. The odd. Part of a bullet hit her and then now she's this little smoke. And the U gesture appeared that they don't fail fail fail they have arms. Before you they're literally glow it is because you shot just chapel which airport you're fortunate fortunate Boortz here for. Along these critical and like yours and Reich. Like extreme and exterior around my age. One can't help what once you seems like. So what's happening purchase or small beer party thought it was fireworks are so delighted. That need to see people start crop hay in the current structure cost are heard at least forty to thirty rounds. But they're now contributor to what we're just on the floor with a purple coworkers. Or just on the floor and just you know. Trailers that we all yourself. He. They're gonna search continues to order an order and an after after we premiered they would Charlie garner. Most people fleeing wars people. Our mystery may have been actually period in the billions. We just ran a brighter just chaos everywhere. She had reports coming in as well did indeed again the news both blessed and heartbreaking when we speak of the victims again we can tell you that three month old that we've been reporting. The baby was treated at a hospital has now been reunited and is healthy reunited with her parents and yet we've learned of one victim. Who may have just missed being in a different shooting about a month ago that date undetermined but she apparently tweeted an ABC news has confirmed this now tweeted this about a month ago. I was shown how fragile life was on Saturday something we were all reminded. Just hours ago just chilling so many victims and we could review the trauma this morning we continue this coverage all day long world news Aurora Colorado tonight. We'll be right back. We're not gonna wrap up our coverage of the shooting in Aurora Colorado as we've said all morning right now twelve dead. Fifty wounded. We knew the shooter is 24 year old James Holmes. He was armed with a rifle handgun a shotgun he was armed for battle when he walked into that movie theater much more coverage all day long present Obama 1130 special edition of world news. And Nightline later tonight from Aurora Colorado. That's it for us for now.

