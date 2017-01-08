Transcript for Jurors see bat, brick evidence in father-daughter murder trial

New developments in that father/durd murder trial. So many are 2308g it. The jury seeing new evidence as the pair faces charges for killing the daughter's husband. They say it was self-defense. ABC's Linzie Janis has the latest details on the case. Good morning, Linzie. Reporter: Prosecutors say Tom martens and his daughter Molly committed a heinous crime beating her Irish husband Jason Corbett to death but they say he was the aggressor and they were fighting for their lives. He's bleeding all over and I may have killed him. Reporter: Former FBI agent tomartens making this call to 911 in the early hours of August 2nd, 2015 from the north Carolina home of his daughter Molly and son-in-law Jason Corbett. My daughter's husband, my son-in-law got in a fight with my daughter. I intervened and I think he's in bad shape. Reporter: This morning, 67-year-old martens and his 33-year-old daughter Molly on trial for second degree murder. Defense attorneys describing what they call a fight for survival between Mr. Martens and his 39-year-old son-in-law. What happened? I hit him in the head with a baseball bat. He was choking my daughter. He said I'm going to kill her. Reporter: But prosecutors calling it a brutal murder many on Monday showing jurors the recovered baseball bat as well as a blood-stained paving stone they say Molly used to hit her husband. A medical examiner saying Corbett was hit 12 times. The cause of death blunt force trauma. Investigators earlier testifying that Molly and her father sustained no injuries but the defense cross-examining a crime scene investigator alleging he failed to collect or notice evidence including an alleged mark on Molly's neck, hair under Jason Corbett's fingernails and blood on the bottom of his feet all allegedly pointing to a struggle. Molly martens first met Corbett in his nave tiff Ireland in 2008 where she went to be the nanny of his two young children after their biological mother died. Three years later Molly and Jason marrying and moving to this upscale North Carolina neighborhood. After his death, Molly fighting for custody of the children she says called her mom giving this emotional radio interview after their guardianship was given to Jason's sister in Ireland. I just need them to know that all thee we haven't gotten to see one another or even speak to one another that I will never stop thinking about them and loving them. Reporter: Well, there will be more testimony today. Court adjourned for the second anniversary of his death and it's expected to last till the end of week and may get testimony from Jason's sister and Tom himself. Coming up the massive breach at HBO.

