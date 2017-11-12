Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy

More
Evans invited the boy, Keaton Jones, to the Los Angeles premiere of "The Avengers" after Keaton described being bulled in a video that has received more than 21 million views and counting.
2:46 | 12/11/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51713661,"title":"Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy","duration":"2:46","description":"Evans invited the boy, Keaton Jones, to the Los Angeles premiere of \"The Avengers\" after Keaton described being bulled in a video that has received more than 21 million views and counting.","url":"/GMA/video/justin-bieber-chris-evans-stars-stepping-bullied-boy-51713661","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.