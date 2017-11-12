{"id":51713661,"title":"Justin Bieber, Chris Evans among stars stepping up to help bullied boy","duration":"2:46","description":"Evans invited the boy, Keaton Jones, to the Los Angeles premiere of \"The Avengers\" after Keaton described being bulled in a video that has received more than 21 million views and counting.","url":"/GMA/video/justin-bieber-chris-evans-stars-stepping-bullied-boy-51713661","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}