Transcript for Katy Perry announces delay for her 'Witness' tour

Let's do it. We start with this. Katy Perry taking to Instagram to explain she may be chained to the rhythm but not to her tour schedule and says elms are still not ready so the tour will have to be delayed. The "Witness" tour was meant to start on the 7th but now she will kick it off September 19th in Montreal. Most of the dates have been rescheduled. There's an upside to this. Three others have been added as opening acts. Also in the news this morning, Miley Cyrus dropped her new single overnight. That's it. "Younger now" and announced she will release the full album soon and she's feeling real estate richer now, it seems. At 24 she's now the proud owner of this, 33-acre property in her hometown of Franklin, Tennessee. It's beautiful. Gorgeous. She paid $5.8 million for it. It's got five bedrooms. Four bathrooms. A pool, a pool house. She won't even know we're there and even has a putting green so we can practice. She wanted to get back to her roots and home state of Tennessee and owns an ultra modern ranch in malibu living with her fiance Liam Hemsworth. I forget she's just 24 years old. Getting younger as she says. Yes. Already messed up the name. Sounds good. To the breakout star of the summer. We saw it happen when she came to "Gma." Tiffany haddish stole the show not only on our show but in the movie "Girls trip" and going head-to-head with Kevin hart producing "Night school" and cast her to co-star alongside him in the film that follows a group of misfits attending night class in hopes of earning their geds. The two actually go way back. Haddish revealing to Stephen Colbert Kevin was kind enough to lend her 300 bucks when she was struggling as a comedian living out of her car in the early 2000s. Now fast forward to 2017 and "Variety" is calling her one of the ten comics to watch for this year. That movie set to hit theaters September 28th, 2018. That will be funny. Did you see her on Colbert? Out of control. Funnier than when she was here. "Girls trip" is so good. So appreciative. Out there working and sudden recognition. The new kid. You got to head out to the

