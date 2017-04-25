Transcript for Kelly Osbourne opens up about her new memoir live on 'GMA'

and only Kelly Osbourne. She's gone from her famous family's reality show to careers in music and fashion. Now she's an author. With a new memoir I can't say the whole title of it. I'll say there's no bleeping secret. That's -- the closest we can get to the name of the book. Everyone with that name. It was inspired by your time on "Dancing with the stars." A bit, yes. But also, I would sit there and complain a lot because of the way the media and my public perception was. I knew it wasn't me. But, you have to right to complain if you're not going to do anything about it. Yeah. So it's my opportunity to show people who I really am. Then they can make up their minds. If they don't like me, that's kul. If they do, wonderful. It's so honest. It's 100% truth. It's hard not to like you. You have always come from a place of truth. That anyone who has seen you can say, I like her because I don't feel like she's giving me anything that is not crewly who she is. I was a big, business "Osbournes" fan. You said this early fame led you to a world of, like, addiction. Millimetm-hmm. I was already doing drugs before the show. It was Hollywood in general. The one misconception about me and my drug use was that I was never a party girl. I was miserable the entire time. I would just do anything not to feel what it felt like to be me. I wanted to be anyone but myself. And I wasted so much time trying to be other people. It just -- when -- I'm good enough just me. And that's okay. I don't have to be the prettiest, the smartest, the funniest. The best. I don't want to be. I just want to be me. It's one of the biggest battles you will ever face in life. It's a great lesson to anybody out there who is listening and hearing that. It's amazing. So many emotions. You talk about your mother's battle with cancer. Your father's accident. How do your parents feel about what you have written? Ments it's funny. I gave the book to my mum before I submitted to it the publisher. 100 people can be in a room, one thing can happen, you have 100 different stories. This is how I see things. I don't want to hurt anyone. I want to protect my nieces. I gave it to them to read. My dad is the only one who tried to reedit his letter to make himself sound worse. He said, I think you should write this. I said, I'm not writing that, you're my best friend. I'm not writing that. No. You had Lyme disease. It took ten years to diagnose. I had a seizure at work. It was in the press and everything. They originally diagnosed me with epilepsy. Thn they thought I had M.S. I knew it wasn't that. I started to actually do the one thing doctors tell you not to do and that is to go online and look it up. Because then you'll diagnose yourself with everything. Exactly. And it just all looked like roads pointed to Lyme disease. I found a doctor through my mom. I wept to her with this huge bag of pills they had me on. With my past, my mum was a bit shocked. I'm like, I can't take these anymore. I don't want to be like this. So she helped me find this doctor. I went to frankfurther, GE, Germany. I got cured. It sickens me that that's not available to everyone. I want to make sure. I on will do anythingky to make sure that that treatment is available in the country. You know, there's also a chapter called dear bullies. And you have young nieces. You just spoke about. What is your message to them about bullies? When people are mean to you, it's because they see things in themselves. They see things in you that they don't like about themselves or that they wish they had. And, for me, my mum taught me to go into school and tell them that my dad was going to come in and bite their heads off. It didn't work. My dad said, I'm going to give you once more chance. If you bully me one more time, I'm going to the principal. If you're talking truth and feelings, it's so powering. People don't know what to do. Because they expect you the fight back. They want you to fight back. And you wrote -- you personalized this book to me. To miblg, I have a secret to tell you. You are my mom's celebrity crush. Sharon, how are you? Hi, mama. She's going to be so mad at me. I had to. Kelly's book, there is no pleeping secret. It's out no. Go get it. A lot of lesses for a lot of people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.