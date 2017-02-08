Transcript for Kesha announces 1st solo tour since 2013

What a great crowd we have. Good morning to you. So Kesha is officially back announcing her first solo tour since 2013. The rainbow tour starts on September 25th in Birmingham, Alabama, she'll be be doing 24 shows cities nationwide and end it in Los Angeles November 1st. The singer is set to perform some of her big hit as long with songs from the new album, like "Learn to let it go." One of her new songs which I think she has and that's why she's with us next week. She 'coming to "Gma." We're so looking forward to talking to her. About all she's been through, how she's come out on top. The new album is out August 11th. Has been through so much. Oh my goodness, sounding fantastic. Also marking the 40th anniversary of his passing, Elvis week is starting August 11th. The king's estate is auctioning off 315 rare and authentic pieces of his member Beal yachl the auction includes these are just a few of the 350 items, that is a stage worn suit that comes with an estimate of $250,000. If you're in the market for a rust corduroy suit. With the bell bottoms. You know where to get it. Bell bottoms too. Ding-dong, baby. Also up for grabs, an exact replica of graceland but it's a mobile home version. Listen, I'm here for you. If you need it, it's available. That's estimated to go for $40,000, a relative bargain. Mobile home? Yeah, a real mobile home. Is it? George? You never know. Made to look like graceland, of course, the original contract he signed with the radio show that launched his career way back when called the Louisiana hay ride for over 50,000 and gold and diamond ring shaped like a guitar. Elvis loved to wear this ring. It has the initials E.P. On it estimated to go for $20,000 to $30,000 so I'm curious about that rust suit because that had an estimate of $250,000. I would much rather go for the guitar ring, I'm just saying. For the money. I'm just thinking, though I can envision the rust suit. Me ain the rust suit. Don't envision it too much because it's not going to happen in reality. Own, darn it. They told me I can't show you a funny picture I wanted to show you. Check out those items. You got to show it now. Well, why don't we bag this and go right to the next one. Come on. You got to. So I want to show you the last one. The last one. There you go. Guys, that's a cow. That's a cow, that's a real cow that looks exactly like gene Simmons, aren't you glad we showed that. That's great. That's great. So Gene Simmons found that on the internet and, of course, he had to say Gene Simmons thinks this looks exactly like him talking in third person. So, anyway, there's his tweet. This is real, folks, calf called genie born on a Texas ranch looks exactly like kiss rocker Gene Simmons writes gene Simmons. That was worth it. Totally worth it. Shoutout to the control room with rolling with that. Thank you, control room. That's right. Milly, Pete, Michael. They made it happen. Thank you, Lara Spencer.

