Transcript for Kidnapping victim killed during FBI raid

We move to a tragedy in Houston. A kidnapping victim was shot and killed during an FBI raid. Now it's under investigation and ABC's Marcus Moore has the latest. Reporter: Chaos and confusion at this house after a predawn FBI raid to save a man who had been kidnapped turned deadly. Authorities now looking into the possibility that an FBI agent fired the shot that killed the kidnap victim. The FBI releasing no details about what happened inside that house. I can't tell you specifically why we were here, but I can tell you that it was an FBI operation. Reporter: But documents revealing it started with a kidnapping Wednesday morning at a home in the city of Conroe, Texas. We do this job to help people and, you know, doesn't always go our way. Reporter: Police say these two armed suspects allegedly forced their way into this home binding a 12-year-old boy and his father with duct tape. According to court documents they may have been attempting to collect an 8,000 debt from a relative of the victims by demanding a 20,000 ransom. They left the child bound and took the father with them telling the child not to call the police. Reporter: The young boy freeing himself and alerting police. Authorities tracking the suspects ending up at this house. The FBI saying at least one of their agents fired a weapon in the ensuing chaos but this morning, it is unclear if those shots killed the victim. There are so many questions this morning about how this ended so badly. The FBI agent who fired that weapon is on administrative leave this morning as the investigation unfolds and the suspects, they are facing aggravated kidnapping charges this morning but the district attorney here in Montgomery county says they could even be charged with murder. So sad. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.