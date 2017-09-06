Transcript for How well kids actually apply sunscreen

Parent, if your kids are nearby you'll want to hear this. Becky Worley got a group of children together to see how well they actually apply their sunscreen and the results were eye opening. Take a look. Reporter: You know how kids feel about sunscreen? They hate it. I don't want sunscreen on. I don't need it. I get annoyed. Sunscreen is icky. It's quite annoying. Reporter: Parents know it's a must. The American academy of dermatology says even one blistering wild childhood contributes. Past research shows nearly four in ten kids don't. Why? Well, I submit this reenactment from my daughter. Put on sunscreen, Emmy. No, I don't want to put on sunscreen. Reporter: It's a battle. That's what I get. But holly, a former elementary schoolteacher and founder of her own sunscreen company supergoop says there is an alternative? If you're old enough to wash your hands and brush your teeth you're old enough to put on your own sunscreen. Reporter: When sunscreen goes on it shows up as black and highlights any missed spots. We start with 7 to 9-year-olds to see if their application is thorough. The kids put it on then we review what they missed. As each of these children apply, none of them hit the ears and the ears are actually very vulnerable to sun damage. Reporter: Another frequent miss. Children forget to apply it right on into the hairline. Reporter: Something all the younger kids struggled with not using enough sunscreen. What do you see? I missed a lot of spots. Reporter: Holl lay says the younger kids are afraid of getting sunscreen in their mouth or eyes. Mitting a few critical spots right around the eye area which is often where sun damage is first detected from an aging and a skin cancer perspective. Reporter: A study showed kids using one-quarter of the amount listed on the bottle. 11 to 12-year-olds were much for consistent. Devin used a lot and so did Gus, also an 11-year-old who seemed to get the why. I feel like I try to avoid it but I shouldn't because I know that having a grandpa who had skin cancer so I shouldn't get it -- try to prevent. That's a lot, isn't it? Reporter: Holly says he's doing it right. Apply it to where you can see the on your skin and rub it in until you can't. Reporter: The kids said they learned allot. The takeaway, kids 10 and under need a lot of coaching to get adequate protection. Becky Worley, ABC news, Oakland. We're joined by board certified dermatologist Dr. Whitney Bowe. How do you get your kids to apply it? As a mom and dermatologist, you know, I know firsthand just how challenging this can be. The most important thing is for you, the parent, to model the behavior. You know, if you don't take the time to reapply your sunscreen, how can you expect your kids to make it a priority, right? Second, you got to practice with your kids when you're at home. All right, and then when they do apply what are some of the areas they miss the most. Point out those areas such at right around the eyes, the lips, the hairline and then the tops of the ears, last you got to have backup measures. Augustus, show us what you're wearing. You want to be wearing sun protective clothing, a baseball cap, sunglasses, the less skin that's exposed the better. Doesn't he look great. He looks great. A good look for you, Augustus. It is. Thanks. Kids do model what they see every day. If the parents do it, the kids will follow. Augustus, thank you very much. I just want to show you something. I don't know if you can see this side of my face, this side of my face, but that is what sun damage looks like. I am -- no, I'm 13 years old and people think I look 50. So stay out of the sun. I was going to say, I was going to say that Ali Wentworth is coming up but you're already here. You know, my husband is not. Oh, George is not here. Whoo! I know you can see us.

