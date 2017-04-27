{"id":47054074,"title":"Kids host 'GMA' Kidcast livestream on Take Your Child to Work Day ","duration":"36:34","description":"Kids of ABC News staff put on a special newscast on the latest trends, recipes, exercise moves and more in Times Square.","url":"/GMA/video/kids-host-gma-kidcast-livestream-child-work-day-47054074","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}