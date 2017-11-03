Transcript for Kids' interruption of father's live TV interview goes viral

Now to the unwitting stars of a video, a heir lairous video gone viral. I can't get enough. Two kids as you can see crashing their dad's live television interview as their mother swoops in and tries to corral the kids. I cannot stop laughing looking at that. One of those videos you want to watch over and over again but we are now learning a little bit more about what happened after the camera stopped rolling and the pretty adorable theory on why these kids were so determined to get in that room. Kids will be kids and for this political science professor it couldn't have come at a worse time. As he was in the middle of a live interview with the bbc. I think one of your children has just walked. Reporter: Robert Kelly tries to carry on with the serious interview but his toddler is going nowhere and then here comes the baby. The -- pardon me. Finally mom to the rescue. My apologies. Or not quite. She tries desperately to get the kids out as quickly and quietly as possible but the kids aren't going without a fight. All the while mom does her best to stay off camera. Mission not accomplished. This YouTube video has gotten more than 4 million views in just one day. Grandma thinks she knows what might have caused the trouble telling ABC news we Skype two or three times a week and she heard him talking and may have thought it was us. But this isn't the first time kids have strayed from their parents' plans. Remember this little boy appearing in front of the queen. Not so thrilled about the flowers he was supposed to give her. The queen handled his tantrum with a graceful smile. And who could forget this child face down on a rug in the red room right in front of president Obama. And while the professor seemed very serious during that bbc interview grandma says he did get a good laugh out of it afterward and said he learned a valuable lesson, don't forget to lock the door. I'll be on business calls in the bedroom and my 2-year-old will come up and start talking to me and I'll have to explain what is going on glyph locked the door but you can hear my kids going, mom. Let me in. The mom hiding in the closet and the little girl is looking underneath. They will find a way in one way or the other but such a cute moment. What parent can't relate to that. Of course. So good. For better or worse. Thank you very much.

