Transcript for Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police

These new details are disturbing to say the least. Reporter: Terrifying, Amy. This is a truly shocking development. Vx is considered the weapon of mass destruction. It's lethal in tiny amounts and here it's been used to kill a single individual at a major busy international airport. This morning, Malaysian police are saying two women accused of murdering Kim jong-nam at the Kuala Lumpur airport used a chemical weapon called vx, a banned nerve agent. Vchl vx is deadly even in small amounts. Surveillance cameras caught the moment one of the suspects wiped the liquid toxin on his face. He is seen stumbling towards officials for help before collapsing. Malaysian officials say the suspects washed their hands right away but one later became sick and vomited. They are scrambling to make sure no other area is affected. It can take days or weeks for the agent to evaporate. Symptoms can last for hours. It causes first confusion, drowsiness and nausea before leading to death or paralysis banned under the chemicals weapons convention but north Korea is not part of that. Vx is not something you make in your kitchen. The fact that it was used to kill Kim Jong-un's half brother points to evidence that north Korea is the culprit but they have a massive arsenal of them. 5,000 tons of mustard gas and sarin and vx and now have demonstrated they're willing to use them.

