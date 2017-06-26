Now Playing: Police: 16 Arrested in Paris Robbery of Kim Kardashian West

Now Playing: Ugly pups compete in the annual world's ugliest dog competition

Now Playing: James Blunt performs 'Make Me Better' at 'GMA'

Now Playing: 'Spider-Man' star Micheal Keaton confirms role in Tim Burton's 'Dumbo'

Now Playing: Sarah Jessica Parker selects 'No One Is Coming to Save Us' as her first book club pick

Now Playing: James Blunt performs 'OK' live on 'GMA'

Now Playing: Kim Kardashian West reportedly buys Jackie Kennedy Onassis' Cartier watch

Now Playing: 50 Cent and Naturi Naughton dish on the new season of 'Power'

Now Playing: Rashad Jennings and Emma Slater discuss the 'Dancing' tour

Now Playing: Backstage at the BET Awards

Now Playing: 9-year-old receives college football scholarship offer

Now Playing: Bill Cosby juror speaks out about tension during deliberations

Now Playing: Jordan Spieth wins tournament with dramatic shot

Now Playing: 'The Bachelorette' preview: Lee and Kenny face off

Now Playing: Toddler with genetic disorder won't let his stroller hold him back

Now Playing: Billy Joel delivers commencement address at his Long Island High School

Now Playing: New music from legendary artist Prince is now available on two deluxe versions of 'Purple Rain'

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Controlling Boyfriend Interferes With Girlfriend's Work

Now Playing: What Would You Do: Mother Uses Harsh Punishments on Son