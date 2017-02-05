Transcript for Kurt Russell hints at new project with Kate Hudson, Mel Gibson

You guys are really great. So, thank you for being here. And we're also fortunate enough to have an incredibly special guest. You remember him from movies like "Overboard." Love that. Classic, "Escape from new York." Another classic and now he's starring in "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2," please welcome the one, the only Kurt Russell. ??? To find your way out of there. Sorry about that. How are you? Good to see you. How are you? Great to see you. Good to see you, man. Oh. Hello, Kurt. It was like "Backdraft." Another one. Our props team got a new toy and have been playing with it. Welcome to the show. We had your co-star, the lovely Chris Pratt on. He's a sweetheart, isn't he? In a nutshell he is in love with you. He said that he to get over his nerves of working with you. From your perspective did you notice that when you first met him? No, I did not. I just -- I was happy to have that opportunity to get to meet him and get to know him a little bit before we went to work and when we met, there had been a lot of talk about it. And it's one of those things where sometimes you just see somebody and you start smiling. You guys know you're the same family man. That's what it is. So you are in fact best friends. Yeah, we're going to go with that. Well, I tell you what, before we continue would you like to see, he brought an exclusive clip from "Guardians." Ooh. See that. Let's take a look. Well, even where I reside out past the edge we've heard about the man they call star lord. Let's say we head out there right now. Your associates are welcome even that triangle face monkey there. I promise you, it's unlike any other place you've ever seen. And there I can explain your very special heritage. Finally get to be the father I've always wanted to be. Great. So a full beard and a clip we're not allowed to show where they go back to the younger younger Kurt Russell. It's kind of amazing. We heard you got a sneak peek at it. Well, we were going to do the scene -- we assumed it would be pure cgi and all the magic they can do and I have a makeup guy Dennis we've done 28 movies together and just before we went in there to tart doing the physical aspect of it live he said to them, you know, I know his face really well. And I can age him down a lot. I got a lot of tribs in my bag. Would that be helpful to you. He said, sure, whatever you can do would be helpful and so he went to work. I went to sleep. He went to work and then we got the hair right and clothes and when you do that for an actor, you have the opportunity to look in the mirror and go, yeah, wait a minute. If I lighten my voice and pick things up a little bit and kind of -- and we looked at it and said this is going to be great. And so the scene -- the woman head of the cgi department for the screening in L.A., she said what did you think about what we did. I said I thought it was pretty great but I understand it was more of a brushup here and there. She said, yeah, he did most of it. Wow. So all kudos to him. The younger you -- I made -- I violated a cardinal sin because at marvel they hold things close to the vest. I didn't know my name was ego the living planet for the three weeks and anyway, I saw this and I had to and I took a picture and I sent it to Goldie and the kids and said, if you show this to anybody I'll be dead tomorrow. So, you know, you have to not do that. But look at this and so I had looked in the mirror and it gives you the opportunity to create an impression rather than an image. I think that's one of the things -- a big difference. If you create an image people have a tendency to stare at it. If you create an impression it's misdirect. Get them to not look at certain places and look at other things. It gives the actor the wardrobe, the hair and the makeup a chance to work together and I think create something. Goldie didn't leak -- It truly helped that you don't age so that helps. But, of course, there's that. There's that. You know. It's not me. Speaking of kids, Kate was here for "Deepwater horizon." We love her here. She's fantastic and she loved the fact you had a chance to work together so going to do that again? Going to happen again. Well, actually Kate, Oliver and Wyatt took Kate a project that they worked together and she was interested in and then there was a character in the same milllieu that thought pa would be right for this. Read this and see what you think. I said this could be a cool long form television thing. Turned out that Mel Gibson was also interested in the same material, and so we are at this moment trying to, you know, get that engineered and under way and hopefully we'll get a chance to do that in that would be great if love to see that. It's got to be you. It's got to be you. So, Kate and you have the movie out. Kate, I mean, Goldie, that movie that she has out with Amy "Snatched." Cannot wait. Crazy. Yeah, yeah. Is it crazy. For 14 years she concentrated on the hunt foundation for children and it's been incredibly successful. It's in the hands of almost 2 million children now. And she got involved with that and it was -- it's just serendipitous I did "Fast and furious" and "Guardians of the galaxy" and she did snatched and all coming out. The weirdest thing of all was that she had to go to London to start promoting it. I was there a day earlier doing this. So we were there for three days then I went back to L.A. She came straight to New York and now I've joined her here in New York so we've been dove tailing so working out pretty good. I like it. Well, I tell you what -- Obviously it's working. We love when you're here, man. You guys are terrific. I got to say poison, Wyatt is a big fan and so am I. I get to watch you guys and we really enjoy it. Thank you. We love. "Guardians of the galaxy volume 2" hits theaters Friday. Make sure you check out Kurt

